Pro-chef shows us how to make a juicy rosemary-garlic Leg of Lamb Roast

For most amateur and home cooks, this is the biggest challenge. The roast may look so nice from the outside but taste like sawdust in your mouth. But fret not, as always, Pulse Live Kenya has got you!

Prepare to revolutionize your roast-game with our contributing Chef extraordinaire, Cornelius Sang.

The Pulse Live Twist to juicy, tender Lamb Roast

The pro-chef recommends a specially prepared honey-glaze for this recipe, advising that it adds a unique and sweet taste to the roast.

The star ingredient for the glaze is garlic. Make sure you crush the cloves right before you prepare the glaze.

But even without the glaze, Chef advises you use tomato sauce or some sugar to produce a similar taste.

What you will need

3 kg Leg of Lamb

1/4 cup Lemon Juice (freshly squeezed)

5 tablespoons Dark Soy Sauce

2 tablespoons Honey

10 cloves Garlic (minced)

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Rosemary

1 tablespoon Salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground Black Pepper

Method

Set aside the honey, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, a teaspoon of black pepper and the 5 cloves of garlic.

In a large bowl - which can fit the Lamb Leg - combine all the ingredients for a marinade and mix well.

Dip the Lamb Leg ensuring it is well coated. Cover and marinate for 30 minutes.

Heat your oven to 180°C then place the marinated Lamb Leg to roast for between 20-30 minutes.

Once the meat is cooked, prepare the glaze.

Pan-fry the crushed garlic with some cooking oil. Once cooked, add the black pepper, honey, dark soy sauce, some lemon juice and some water and fry. Be careful not to burn the glaze.

Pour the hot glaze onto the roasted Lamb Leg or alternatively, use a brush to cover the roasted leg generously.

Serve and enjoy!

The foregoing is a Recipe submitted by Chef Cornelius Sang (pictured above) to Pulse Live Kenya for publication.

Cornelius is a trained and experienced chef having worked at Mövenpick Hotel, Voi Wildlife Lodge, Maralal Safari lodge, Multimedia University Hotel and Hadassa Hotel.

He prides himself in using food management skills and culinary knowledge to create excellent dining experiences for guests.

