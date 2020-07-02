Tripe, or what Kenyans lovingly call "Matumbo" is a common feature in our "Ugali" and "Sukumawiki" dish as a substitute for fried beef.

So Pulselive has done one better, we have developed the perfect way to cook your matumbo that is guaranteed to leave you licking the plate afterwards.

It is simply so sweet and savoury with a nice thick soup that you can have it just as is without any accompaniment.

The Pulselive Honey-Buttermilk Kenyan tripe (matumbo)

The Pulselive Twist to perfect fried Kenyan tripe

Just as the recipe has outlined, the two key ingredients for this recipe are honey and buttermilk (maziwa mala/lala).

The mala in this recipe serves well to thicken the soup and it also introduces a tinge of the savoury flavour.

Honey sweetens the tripe and masks a that "grassy, earthy" taste that is often associated with matumbo.

The Pulselive Honey-Buttermilk fried Kenyan Tripe (matumbo)

The Pulselive Honey-Buttermilk fried Kenyan Tripe (matumbo)

Ingredients

500g pre-boiled Tripe (matumbo)

1/2 cup buttermilk (maziwa mala/lala)

2 tablespoons Honey

2 large Tomatoes

1 large Onion

The Pulselive Honey-Buttermilk fried Kenyan Tripe (matumbo)

1 tablespoon Tomato Paste

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 bunch cilantro/dania

1 green bell pepper (optional)

Juice of one lemon (optional)

1/2 cup dry red wine (optional)

Chillies (optional)

Ingredients for making the Pulselive Honey-Buttermilk fried Kenyan Tripe (matumbo)

Method

In a large sauce pan place the cooking oil and let it heat before adding the chopped onion.

Add chopped onions and fry for 15 seconds before adding the chopped tomatoes.

Allow tomatoes and onion to fry until well cooked and onions become translucent.

Add tomato paste, salt and any other spices you would like and cook for 30 seconds. Chillies, garlic, turmeric are good choices for this recipe.

Add the pre-boiled tripe (matumbo), mix until well combined and leave it to simmer for a minute.

Add honey and all the buttermilk (maziwa mala). Add a quarter cup of water and allow the dish to simmer for 5 minutes or until the soup is thick and not watery or runny.

Serve while hot with ugali, rice, mukimo, mashed potatoes or have it as is.

The Pulselive Honey-Buttermilk fried Kenyan Tripe (matumbo)