What do you do when that recipe you've been looking at contains ingredients that are not readily available in Kenya?

Well, the simple answer is, you substitute! And when you have substituted then you have made it truly your own.

Pulse Live did just that! We took a recipe that would seem inaccessible to many Kenyans and made it even better with our locally available ingredients.

Also Try: How to make a garlic sauce, Sesame Beef wrap at home

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: Tangy, creamy Butter Chicken, the Kenyan way

The Pulse Live Twist to tangy, creamy Butter Chicken

The one ingredient you should not leave out of this recipe is Garam Masala. Not pilau masala, not chicken masala but garam masala! The flavour this one ingredient brings to the whole dish is unmistakable.

Also Try: The perfect Pilipili for your crisps, Nyama, Pilau and everything else!

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist:

Ingredients

2 large boneless, skinless Chicken Breasts (diced)

2 Red Onions (chopped)

1 inch Ginger (crushed)

Also Try: 2 easy Pizzas made from scratch

3 cloves Garlic (crushed)

1 cup plain yoghurt

1/2 cup Tomato Paste

3 tablespoons Cooking Oil

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

1 tablespoon Garam Masala

Spices

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: Ingredients for tangy, creamy Butter Chicken, the Kenyan way

Method

In a large sauce pan heat the cooking oil and add the chopped onions.

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: Tangy, creamy Butter Chicken, the Kenyan way

Cook the onions well then add the garlic-ginger paste.

Add the tomato paste, the spices and cook well.

Also Try: The Pulse gin and white wine cocktail you simply have to try

Add half a cup of water to the mixture and simmer.

Add the diced chicken breasts and cook well.

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: Tangy, creamy Butter Chicken, the Kenyan way

Add the plain yoghurt and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Also Try: The perfect Kenyan vegetable Salad [not Kachumbari]

Turn off the heat and serve the dish together with rice or another accompaniment as needed.

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist

Also Try: Matumbo with Honey and Mala, you simply have to try this one!