What do you do when that recipe you've been looking at contains ingredients that are not readily available in Kenya?
Well, the simple answer is, you substitute! And when you have substituted then you have made it truly your own.
Pulse Live did just that! We took a recipe that would seem inaccessible to many Kenyans and made it even better with our locally available ingredients.
The Pulse Live Twist to tangy, creamy Butter Chicken
The one ingredient you should not leave out of this recipe is Garam Masala. Not pilau masala, not chicken masala but garam masala! The flavour this one ingredient brings to the whole dish is unmistakable.
Ingredients
2 large boneless, skinless Chicken Breasts (diced)
2 Red Onions (chopped)
1 inch Ginger (crushed)
3 cloves Garlic (crushed)
1 cup plain yoghurt
1/2 cup Tomato Paste
3 tablespoons Cooking Oil
1 tablespoon Garam Masala
Spices
Method
- In a large sauce pan heat the cooking oil and add the chopped onions.
- Cook the onions well then add the garlic-ginger paste.
- Add the tomato paste, the spices and cook well.
- Add half a cup of water to the mixture and simmer.
- Add the diced chicken breasts and cook well.
- Add the plain yoghurt and let it simmer for 10 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and serve the dish together with rice or another accompaniment as needed.
