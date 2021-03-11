Craving shawarma but far from your favourite shawarma place? How about making something close to it right at home?

Pulse has developed a recipe for what can easily pass for a store-bought wrap. It's packed with all the distinct Mediterranean flavours while remaining fully familiar to the Kenyan palate.

The Pulse garlic sauce, Sesame Beef wrap is perfect for any time of the day, be it in the morning, at lunch or when you just want a light supper.

Recipe with a Pulse Live Twist: How to make a garlic sauce, Sesame Beef wrap at home

Pulse Live twist to Garlic Sauce

The perfect, light and flavourful garlic sauce is made with plain yoghurt. Vanilla yoghurt could also work if it's not too sweet.

Also, ensure that you've completely crushed your garlic into a paste to avoid overwhelming chunks of raw garlic which may be a difficult taste to handle.

Ingredients

500g Beef (chopped)

2 cups all purpose Flour

1 cup Warm Water

2 red Onions

Bell peppers

1/2 cup Sesame seeds (toasted)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup Plain or Yoghurt

4 cloves crushed Garlic

Corriander

Herbs and spices

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt

Cooking Oil

Method

In a large bowl, mix the all purpose flour, warm water and a bit of the cooking oil and knead until it is of a good bread-dough consistency. You could add salt and some herbs to the dough for better flavour.

Pinch off 3-inch thick balls from the dough. Using a rolling pin flatten the dough balls and set aside.

On a skillet cook the wrap shells with a little oil to avoid sticking. Set aside to cool.

In a sauce pan, fry the chopped onions in some cooking oil. Add the Worcestershire sauce, spices and salt as well as the boiled beef strips and bell peppers.

After cooking for a few minutes, sprinkle the toasted sesame seeds and turn off the heat.

In a bowl, pour in the plain yoghurt, crushed garlic, lemon juice, some powder chilli or paprika, the chopped coriander and whisk until well combined.

Prepare a simple lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber salad before proceeding to assembly.