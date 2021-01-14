Happy New Year foodies and food enthusiasts!

As the month of January trudges its way to the end, it is the perfect time to kick back and relax with a smooth cocktail and some good company.

So invite your favourite chill-out buddies over and change things up by offering them this delectable White Wine and Gin cocktail. Made the Pulse way!

Also Try: Matumbo with Honey and Mala, you simply have to try this one!

The Pulse Live Twist to a White Wine and Gin Cocktail

Generally, any white wine will do but for best results go for a sauvignon blanc or a pinot grigio. We used a sweet moscato and it still turned out fabulously!

Also Try: What's in that Pulselive Breakfast Smoothie?

Make sure you lightly crash the mint leaves and sprinkle just a pinch of ginger powder to your glass before adding the mixed drink to bring a refreshing tinge to the cocktail.

What you will need

50 ml of gin (or as much as you like)

100 ml white wine

50 ml tonic water

Also Read: Have you been making tea all wrong? The classic Kenyan masala Chai

1 teaspoon Peppermint oil

Equal parts water and white sugar

Mint leaves

Squeeze of one lime

Lime slices for garnish

Ice cubes

(Serves 1)

Also Try: The Pulselive twist to an Insta-worthy Dalgona Coffee

Method

  • The first step is to prepare what is called a "simple syrup". This consists of equal parts water and white sugar, simmered over low heat until all the sugar is dissolved and cool completely.
  • Add peppermint oil to the simple syrup and stir until well mixed the set aside for later.

Also Try: The ultimate bundt-style Spiced Banana Bread

  • Pour the gin, white wine, one tablespoon of the mint simple syrup, the lime juice and ice in a shaker and shake vigorously. In the absence of a cocktail shaker, improvise by using a leak-proof travel mug.
  • Place two mint leaves in a glass and crash lightly. Pour your shaken cocktail. Add the tonic water. Finally garnish with some lime slices and ice to your preference.

Enjoy!

Also Try: The perfect Kenyan vegetable Salad [not Kachumbari]