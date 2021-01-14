Happy New Year foodies and food enthusiasts!
As the month of January trudges its way to the end, it is the perfect time to kick back and relax with a smooth cocktail and some good company.
So invite your favourite chill-out buddies over and change things up by offering them this delectable White Wine and Gin cocktail. Made the Pulse way!
The Pulse Live Twist to a White Wine and Gin Cocktail
Generally, any white wine will do but for best results go for a sauvignon blanc or a pinot grigio. We used a sweet moscato and it still turned out fabulously!
Make sure you lightly crash the mint leaves and sprinkle just a pinch of ginger powder to your glass before adding the mixed drink to bring a refreshing tinge to the cocktail.
What you will need
50 ml of gin (or as much as you like)
100 ml white wine
50 ml tonic water
1 teaspoon Peppermint oil
Equal parts water and white sugar
Mint leaves
Squeeze of one lime
Lime slices for garnish
Ice cubes
(Serves 1)
Method
- The first step is to prepare what is called a "simple syrup". This consists of equal parts water and white sugar, simmered over low heat until all the sugar is dissolved and cool completely.
- Add peppermint oil to the simple syrup and stir until well mixed the set aside for later.
- Pour the gin, white wine, one tablespoon of the mint simple syrup, the lime juice and ice in a shaker and shake vigorously. In the absence of a cocktail shaker, improvise by using a leak-proof travel mug.
- Place two mint leaves in a glass and crash lightly. Pour your shaken cocktail. Add the tonic water. Finally garnish with some lime slices and ice to your preference.
Enjoy!
