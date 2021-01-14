Happy New Year foodies and food enthusiasts!

As the month of January trudges its way to the end, it is the perfect time to kick back and relax with a smooth cocktail and some good company.

So invite your favourite chill-out buddies over and change things up by offering them this delectable White Wine and Gin cocktail. Made the Pulse way!

The Pulse Live Twist to a White Wine and Gin Cocktail

Generally, any white wine will do but for best results go for a sauvignon blanc or a pinot grigio. We used a sweet moscato and it still turned out fabulously!

Make sure you lightly crash the mint leaves and sprinkle just a pinch of ginger powder to your glass before adding the mixed drink to bring a refreshing tinge to the cocktail.

What you will need

50 ml of gin (or as much as you like)

100 ml white wine

50 ml tonic water

1 teaspoon Peppermint oil

Equal parts water and white sugar

Mint leaves

Squeeze of one lime

Lime slices for garnish

Ice cubes

(Serves 1)

Method

The first step is to prepare what is called a "simple syrup". This consists of equal parts water and white sugar, simmered over low heat until all the sugar is dissolved and cool completely.

Add peppermint oil to the simple syrup and stir until well mixed the set aside for later.

Pour the gin, white wine, one tablespoon of the mint simple syrup, the lime juice and ice in a shaker and shake vigorously. In the absence of a cocktail shaker, improvise by using a leak-proof travel mug.

Place two mint leaves in a glass and crash lightly. Pour your shaken cocktail. Add the tonic water. Finally garnish with some lime slices and ice to your preference.

Enjoy!

