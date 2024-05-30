The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 things you achieve by covering food while warming it in the microwave

Amos Robi

Microwaving food is a convenient and quick way to prepare meals, but it's essential to cover your food before hitting that start button.

Food in the microwave

Microwaving food is a quick and convenient way to prepare meals, but did you know that covering your food before popping it into the microwave can make a big difference?

Whether you're reheating leftovers or cooking from scratch, covering your food is crucial. Here’s why:

Covering your food ensures that it heats evenly. Without a cover, some parts may cook faster than others, leading to hot and cold spots.

A cover helps distribute the heat more uniformly, so every bite is just as warm and delicious.

Microwaves can dry out your food if it's left uncovered. Covering your food traps steam, helping to retain moisture and keep your meal from becoming dry and unappetizing. This is especially important for dishes like rice, pasta, and casseroles.

Have you ever had to clean up a messy microwave? Uncovered food can splatter all over the inside of your microwave, creating a sticky, tough-to-clean mess. Using a cover keeps your microwave cleaner and saves you time on scrubbing.

Covering your food can enhance its flavour. Trapping steam and moisture allows the food to cook in its own juices, making it more flavorful. This is particularly beneficial for meats and vegetables, which can become more tender and tasty.

Covering your food can prevent burns and injuries. Hot food can pop and explode in the microwave, posing a risk of burns when you open the door.

A cover acts as a barrier, reducing the chance of hot food splattering onto your skin.

Believe it or not, covering your food can make your microwave more energy-efficient.

When food is covered, it cooks faster and more efficiently, reducing the overall cooking time and saving energy. This is good for your electricity bill and the environment.

Microwaving food without a cover can lead to the loss of essential nutrients. Covering your food helps preserve vitamins and minerals that can otherwise be lost during cooking. This means you get more nutritional value from your meal.

  • Use Microwave-safe lids: Plastic lids designed for microwave use are perfect for covering your food. Make sure they are vented to allow steam to escape.
  • Paper towels or microwave-safe wraps: These are handy for covering dishes and preventing splatters.
  • Avoid metal: Never use metal covers or foil in the microwave, as they can cause sparks and fires.

