The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

How to know your man is a mamas boy

Fabian Simiyu

Is your partner's bond with his mother a bit too close for comfort?

Couple arguing
Couple arguing

A mama's boy is a term used to describe a man who has a close and dependent relationship with his mother, often to the detriment of his romantic relationships.

While there's nothing wrong with loving and respecting your mother, being a mama's boy can create challenges in a romantic partnership.

In this article, we'll explore some common signs that can help you identify if your man is a mama's boy and provide insights on how to navigate such a relationship.

A man looking at his phone
A man looking at his phone Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the first signs that your man may be a mama's boy is his constant communication with his mother.

It's natural for anyone to check in with their parents from time to time, but if he's constantly calling, texting, or visiting his mom, it might be a red flag.

Excessive communication can indicate that he's relying on his mother for emotional support and decision-making, which can lead to challenges in your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your man consistently prioritises his mother's opinion over yours, it's a clear sign that he values her perspective more.

While it's essential to respect your partner's family, it can become problematic when he disregards your thoughts and feelings in favor of his mother's advice.

A couple arguing
A couple arguing A couple arguing Pulse Live Kenya

This can lead to feelings of neglect and frustration on your part.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mama's boy often places his mother's needs before anyone else's, including his partner's.

This can manifest in various ways, such as changing plans with you to accommodate his mother's requests or catering to her every need without considering your feelings.

This behavior can be a source of conflict and resentment in your relationship.

A man who relies on his mother for guidance may struggle to make decisions independently.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he frequently defers to his mother for even minor choices, it can be frustrating for you.

A man thinking
A man thinking Pulse Live Kenya

It's essential for a healthy partnership that both parties can make decisions together and trust each other's judgment.

A mama's boy often struggles with setting boundaries with his mother. He may let her interfere in your relationship or discuss private matters that should remain between you and him.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he can't establish clear boundaries, it can lead to misunderstandings and friction between you, his mother, and himself.

Does he often rave about his mother's cooking? While it's lovely to appreciate your mother's culinary skills, if he consistently compares her food to yours or insists that her cooking is superior, it might indicate an undue attachment to his mother.

Healthy and balanced diet
Healthy and balanced diet Pulse Live Kenya

This can make you feel inadequate or undervalued in the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional dependence on one's mother is a common trait of a mama's boy.

If he frequently turns to his mother for comfort during difficult times or expects her to resolve his emotional problems, it can hinder the emotional connection between you two.

A mama's boy can be resistant to change, especially if it involves moving away from his mother or making significant life decisions without her input.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he's reluctant to take your relationship to the next level, like moving in together or getting married, it could be a sign of his fear of letting go of his mother's influence.

Sometimes, a man who is a mama's boy may criticise or compare you negatively to his mother.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing Pulse Live Kenya

He might say things like, "My mom wouldn't do it this way" or "My mom is a better housekeeper." Such comparisons can undermine your self-esteem and create tension in your relationship.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to know your man is a mamas boy

How to know your man is a mamas boy

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

Breast cancer awareness: Can some deodorants cause breast cancer?

Breast cancer awareness: Can some deodorants cause breast cancer?

12 ways to nurture self-happiness in tough economic times

12 ways to nurture self-happiness in tough economic times

30 celebs & influencers created Kenya’s most collaborative art, here’s how we did it

30 celebs & influencers created Kenya’s most collaborative art, here’s how we did it

Did you know that bees can get sad and depressed too?

Did you know that bees can get sad and depressed too?

The painful way people had surgery before anaesthesia was developed

The painful way people had surgery before anaesthesia was developed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

This is why you keep attracting married men

This is why you keep attracting married men

4 signs he's not going to marry you

4 signs he's not going to marry you

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens