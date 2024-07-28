The sports category has moved to a new website.

Inooro FM @21: DP Gachagua lights up the dance floor & his message to SK Macharia

Charles Ouma

Videos taken at the event show the Second-in-command displaying his dance moves with several people seen queueing for a dance with Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lit up the dance floor on Saturday night as he danced and made merry when he graced Inooro FM's 21st anniversary celebrations at Carnivore on Saturday, July 27 where the video was recorded.

DP Gachagua who was in high spirits took to the dance floor, making merry and partying the night away.

Videos taken at the event show the Second-in-command showing his dance moves with several people seen queueing for a dance with Gachagua.

DP Gachagua dances with Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina at Inooro FM's 21st anniversary celebrations
DP Gachagua dances with Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina at Inooro FM's 21st anniversary celebrations DP Gachagua dances with Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina at Inooro FM's 21st anniversary celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

In his speech at the event, DP Gachagua thanked Royal Media Services chairman Dr. SK Macharia for his astute leadership that that has seen him establish one of the largest home-grown media empire in the region.

"Hearty Congratulations to Inooro FM on your 21st Anniversary! It has truly been over two decades of sheer dedication and determination from staff and management, which has seen Inooro FM grow into a household name.

"In a special way, we recognise the leadership of Royal Media Services Chairman Dr SK Macharia, his wife and Vice Chairperson Gathoni Macharia, Managing Director Wachira Waruru and Inooro Station Manager Wanjiku Gitonga for the steady and strategic leadership," Gachagua stated in his speech.

He also hailed the media for being in the frontline in the quest for good governance, in addition to informing, educating and entertaining Kenyans.

"The media is founded on the cardinal functions of informing, educating and entertaining the public. Increasingly, the media has become a core component of good governance and socioeconomic development," DP Gachagua added.

The event was graced by several leaders from the Mount Kenya region, including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, her Kirinyaga counterpart Njeri Maina, Nyeri County Speaker James Gichuhi, among others.

Inooro FM broadcasts in the Kikuyu language and is the leading station in the region.

