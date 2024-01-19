Mercy Kyallo introduces her hubby, new 4-bedroom home & talks about secret engagement

Kyallo's new home is different from the bungalow she lived in Tigoni in that she is now closer to the city.

She revealed that she moved into Marvin's home after their private engagement late last year.

Mercy Kyallo shared that the couple initially connected over shared interests, particularly their fascination with conspiracy theories and a mutual love for reading.

She also revealed that she enjoyed being her authentic self with her hubby.

"I am happy I don’t have to pretend to be someone else," she shared. "I don’t have to pretend I know how to cook; I don’t have to pretend that I am a strong woman."

Describing Marvin's perspective, she added, "First of all, he doesn’t like it when I call myself a strong woman. He says I am a baby girl, and I am delicate; he’ll take care of me."

Mercy added that for a very long time, she had some masculine traits that she had to let go of and tap into her gentle femininity.

Engagement

Describing their engagement, Kyallo highlighted that it was not a grand event but rather a heartfelt conversation. Rejecting the pressure of conforming to social media-driven expectations, she emphasized the importance of allowing each couple to define their unique journey.

"The engagement was pretty amazing. It was mostly like a conversation," she revealed.

Contrary to extravagant public proposals, she appreciated the simplicity of their engagement, emphasizing that everyone's journey is different.

"It was not what you see on Instagram where someone goes down and everybody goes (wild). It was a conversation. I realized that we put on a lot of pressures and a lot of fake expectations everybody does it differently and it's unfair of you to ask your man or whoever is in your life to do it the way Kanye (West) or to do it the way Jay Z did. I felt in my heart to let him have the opportunity to do it the way he wants to do it,” she said.

Their new home, a four-bedroom haven, offers a glimpse into their shared style and preferences.

The house has vibrant decor and a mix of modern, antique, and rustic furniture.

The property features three bedrooms within the main structure and an additional one resembling a servant's quarter.

Notably, the emerald green sofa and eclectic furniture choices enhance the aesthetic appeal of the living space.

The different carpets contribute to the overall texture and color scheme, creating an inviting atmosphere.

Below are more pictures of the house

