5 habits your child is picking up from their teacher that you may not notice

Beyond the academics, teachers often shape a child's behaviours, attitudes, and habits. While many of these influences are positive, there are some subtle habits that your child may be picking up that you might not even notice.

Here's a look at some of these habits, how they manifest, and what you can do to ensure they are positive.

1. Mannerisms and speech patterns

Children are incredibly perceptive and tend to mimic the mannerisms and speech patterns of those they admire or spend a lot of time with.

If your child suddenly starts using certain phrases, gestures, or even a specific tone of voice, it could be a reflection of their teacher's communication style.

A group of lower primary pupils during a past lesson at Kawangware Primary School Pulse Live Kenya

While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it’s essential to ensure that these mannerisms are appropriate and respectful.

Engage in conversations with your child about their day and their interactions at school. This will give you insights into who they are imitating and why.

2. Attitudes toward learning

Your child's attitude towards learning can be heavily influenced by their teacher's enthusiasm—or lack thereof.

If your child’s teacher is passionate and encouraging, your child may develop a love for learning.

Conversely, if the teacher is disengaged or overly strict, your child might become disinterested or anxious about schoolwork.

Maintain open communication with your child’s teacher. Attend parent-teacher meetings and discuss your child’s progress and any concerns you have.

Pulse Live Kenya

Also reinforce positive attitudes towards learning at home by showing interest in their schoolwork and celebrating their achievements.

3. Social behaviours

Teachers play a significant role in shaping how children interact with their peers. If your child’s teacher promotes inclusivity and kindness, your child is likely to mirror these behaviours.

However, if a teacher unconsciously displays bias or has a preference for certain students, your child might start mimicking these social behaviours, which could lead to exclusionary attitudes.

Encourage empathy and inclusivity at home. Discuss the importance of treating everyone with respect and fairness.

Monitor your child’s friendships and social interactions, gently guiding them if you notice any negative behaviours.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Discipline and coping mechanisms

Teachers' approaches to discipline and handling stress can also rub off on students. If your child’s teacher is calm and patient, your child may learn to handle frustration similarly.

On the other hand, if the teacher tends to be strict or punitive, your child might develop a more rigid or anxious response to mistakes and challenges.

Model positive coping strategies and encourage your child to express their emotions in healthy ways.

5. Hygiene and personal habits

Hygiene and personal habits are often taught and reinforced in the classroom. If your child’s teacher is diligent about cleanliness, your child may pick up good hygiene practices.

However, if a teacher is less focused on these areas, your child might neglect certain habits.

A Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) instructor guides Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learners during a workshop in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Promote good hygiene at home by setting a consistent routine and explaining the importance of cleanliness.

