Akorino model Carey Priscilla welcomes 2nd child, shares cute photo

The couple announced the birth of their second child on their social media pages, only identifying the newborn as Baby M.

Carey revealed she broke her water while at her salon which her husband assumed to be a prank.

The content creator received congratulatory messages from fans and online.

Arrowbwoy Congratulations my people @carey_priscilla and @benito_muriu

carolin_muthoni Eeey another one.👏👏 Congratulations Carey😍😍

breshykui Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 God bless you and may Baby grow in Favor of God and Man

monicakirigomwangi Just love the way you carried that pregnancy so beautiful and with grace. I wanna be pregnant if it's like this😍😍😍

jandt_floral Congratulations @carey_priscilla @benito_muriu .... May you bundle of joy add so much more love in your household

naomynaow Congratulations!! Slaying hadi kwa hosi??okay...

Carey Priscilla's pregnancy announcement

On October 12, 2022, the Instagram model and makeup artist announced that she was expecting her second child at a beautiful party in a Machakos hotel and invited some of their friends.

Among those that attended the event were singers Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami.

Carey Priscilla and Benito Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

The couple welcomed their first child Sky Muriu in 2021 and kept his face off social media for six months before they finally shared it with the public.