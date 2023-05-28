The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Amos Robi

The fourth edition of 'Through Thick and Thin' show took place at the KICC to an enthusiastic crowd with all tickets completely sold out.

Celestine Ndinda Wakavinya
The Kenyan creative industry witnessed a remarkable event on Saturday, May 27, as comedians, digital content creators, and entertainers gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to support the highly anticipated show, 'Through Thick and Thin,' by comedian, Njugush and his wife Wakavinye.

The event took place at KICC's Tsavo Ball Room and marked the fourth show in the series, following the tremendous success of their previous three performances. The turnout was nothing short of extraordinary, with notable personalities such as YY Comedian, Eddie Butita, Mulamwah, and many others gracing the occasion.

However, it was Njugush's wife, Celestine Wakavinye, who stole the spotlight with her emotional speech. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she couldn't hold back tears as she recounted the challenges they faced while securing the venue for their show.

It was a true testament to their resilience and determination to overcome obstacles in their path.

READ: Njugush & Wakavinye bring house down with hilarious performance in the UK [Watch]

Commenting on the show, Abel Mutua said the turnout for the show was promising giving a hindsight of what the industry holds in the future.

"I know guys, it looks like a political rally. But this right here is God’s Grace extended to A Boy from Ngûriû Nditû Primary and a Babe from Makutano Boarding. History was made yesterday. It scares me to imagine where we are headed. Shout out to each and everyone of you who came through. KICC imekuwa Ndogo. Kasarani incoming. Good Job," he said.

The celebration at KICC was a culmination of their recent achievements, as just days prior, Njugush and Wakavinye held a packed concert in the UK. The couple was initially sceptical about the chosen venue's capacity, which could hold only 300 people.

Yet, their doubts were quickly dispelled as they not only filled the venue to its maximum capacity but also surpassed all expectations.

"We surpassed the capacity of the venue, which I could not believe we could fill," exclaimed Wakavinye, radiating a sense of triumph and accomplishment.

Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'
READ: Big payday for Njugush after packed show in the UK

The UK tour not only proved successful in terms of audience turnout but also financially, generating a substantial sum of money. This success further solidified Njugush and Wakavinye's position as prominent content creators within the industry.

With their spirits lifted and driven by their recent accomplishments, the dynamic duo is now setting their sights on their next adventure—an Australian tour scheduled for July.

Amos Robi
