Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

The event took place at KICC's Tsavo Ball Room and marked the fourth show in the series, following the tremendous success of their previous three performances. The turnout was nothing short of extraordinary, with notable personalities such as YY Comedian, Eddie Butita, Mulamwah, and many others gracing the occasion.

However, it was Njugush's wife, Celestine Wakavinye, who stole the spotlight with her emotional speech. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she couldn't hold back tears as she recounted the challenges they faced while securing the venue for their show.

It was a true testament to their resilience and determination to overcome obstacles in their path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the show, Abel Mutua said the turnout for the show was promising giving a hindsight of what the industry holds in the future.

"I know guys, it looks like a political rally. But this right here is God’s Grace extended to A Boy from Ngûriû Nditû Primary and a Babe from Makutano Boarding. History was made yesterday. It scares me to imagine where we are headed. Shout out to each and everyone of you who came through. KICC imekuwa Ndogo. Kasarani incoming. Good Job," he said.

The celebration at KICC was a culmination of their recent achievements, as just days prior, Njugush and Wakavinye held a packed concert in the UK. The couple was initially sceptical about the chosen venue's capacity, which could hold only 300 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, their doubts were quickly dispelled as they not only filled the venue to its maximum capacity but also surpassed all expectations.

"We surpassed the capacity of the venue, which I could not believe we could fill," exclaimed Wakavinye, radiating a sense of triumph and accomplishment.

Pulse Live Kenya

The UK tour not only proved successful in terms of audience turnout but also financially, generating a substantial sum of money. This success further solidified Njugush and Wakavinye's position as prominent content creators within the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT