How you celebrated Valentine's says 5 things about your relationship

Miriam Mwende

In case this was your first Valentine's Day together, you can immediately learn five interesting things about your relationship and predict whether it will last.

Photo of a couple wearing helmets, sitting on a pavement in a park [Image Credit: Professional QP]
Photo of a couple wearing helmets, sitting on a pavement in a park [Image Credit: Professional QP]

For young couples, February 14th isn't just another day; it's a litmus test of love, a day that can set the tone for their relationship moving forward.

Let's delve into how Valentine's Day shapes young love, backed by the latest research and sprinkled with sage advice for creating meaningful traditions that stand the test of time.

The anticipation surrounding Valentine's Day can be immense for young couples, fueled by social media, pop culture, and peer pressure.

A study by the Journal of Adolescent Research suggests that young lovers often have inflated expectations for Valentine's Day, expecting grand gestures that mirror cinematic romance.

However, the reality can be starkly different, leading to disappointment and feelings of inadequacy. To navigate this discrepancy, communication is key.

A couple talking
A couple talking

Couples that are likely to stay together long-term develop a communication style that allows them to discuss their expectations and budget constraints openly, ensuring that both partners are on the same page. Left unaddressed, the relationship is likely to take a hit.

Valentine's Day can significantly influence the dynamics of a young relationship.

According to research in Developmental Psychology, the holiday can amplify feelings of love and belongingness, strengthening the bond between young partners.

However, it can also highlight differences in values and commitment levels, potentially leading to tension and conflict.

An AI-generated image of a well-dressed couple holding hands
An AI-generated image of a well-dressed couple holding hands

Gender-specific advice becomes crucial here. Young men are often advised to listen attentively to their partners' hints and preferences, as understanding and thoughtfulness can outweigh the monetary value of a gift.

Young women, on the other hand, are encouraged to appreciate the intention behind their partner's actions, recognising that love can be expressed in various forms.

Valentine's Day offers a unique opportunity for young couples to start their own traditions, laying the foundation for future celebrations.

Research from the Family Relations journal underscores the importance of creating shared experiences that reflect the couple's unique bond.

Whether it's revisiting the place where they first met each year or cooking a special meal together, these traditions can become cherished memories that reinforce their connection long term.

An affectionate couple [Image credit: Ron Lach]
An affectionate couple [Image credit: Ron Lach]

The celebration of love need not be confined to romantic gestures alone.

A growing trend among young couples is to incorporate acts of service and kindness into their Valentine's Day plans.

Volunteering at a local charity or participating in a community clean-up can not only broaden the holiday's scope but also foster a sense of mutual respect and empathy within the relationship.

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess your love language?

The way young couples celebrate Valentine's Day can offer insights into the long-term viability of their relationship.

A study in the Journal of Marriage and Family reveals that couples who maintain a balance between romantic gestures and everyday acts of love and appreciation tend to enjoy more stable and satisfying relationships over time.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende

