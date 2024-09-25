Linet Toto's birthday: Hubby Kim's message as he confirms birth of daughter Nicole

Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir, a dedicated politician under the UDA party, is celebrating her birthday in style.

The young politician, who has been praised for her work and charm, took to social media to express her gratitude to God for another year of life, blessings, and protection.

Linet Toto's message to God as she celebrates birthday

In a post shared on her social media accounts, Linet Toto expressed her heartfelt thanks to God for guiding her through life and for the blessings she has received.

"Thank you, God, for the good care, blessings, and protection. Happy birthday to me," she wrote, alongside beautiful photos of herself.

Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir Pulse Live Kenya

The post attracted numerous well-wishes from her fans and followers, who took the opportunity to not only wish her a happy birthday but also to commend her for the excellent work she has been doing since being elected as the Women Representative for Bomet County.

Many praised her beauty, humility, and leadership qualities, expressing their admiration for her as both a leader and a role model.

Nifty Kim's message to wife Linet Toto as she turns a year older

One of the most touching messages came from Linet Toto’s husband, Nifty Kim, who shared a series of loving posts on his Facebook page.

Kim, who many fans have described as handsome, poured out his heart as he wished his wife a happy birthday.

Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir with her husband Nifty Kim Pulse Live Kenya

In his emotional post, Kim revealed that Linet is more than just his wife—she is his best friend, soulmate, and partner for life.

In his heartfelt message, Kim also revealed a joyful piece of news that many had been wondering about for months. He confirmed that Linet had already given birth to their first child, a baby girl named Nicole.

This was the first time the couple had publicly spoken about the birth of their daughter, putting to rest the curiosity of many netizens who had speculated about their growing family.

"Linet Chepkorir Toto, You are my bosom friend, my privado, my soulmate, and a mother to my beautiful princess. You are turning a year older, but to me, age doesn’t define my love and the moments I will cherish with you. Forever I will love you, YES, I will do as long as we are still alive. Nicole and I wish you a very happy birthday, darling. You are our happiness, we love you, Mom," Kim wrote.

Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir with her husband Nifty Kim Pulse Live Kenya

Linet Toto & Nifty Kim's marriage

Linet and Nifty Kim got married in January 2022 in a private wedding ceremony. The couple has since kept much of their personal life out of the public eye, but they are clearly enjoying their journey together.

In June 2024, the couple held a glamorous baby shower. The event was attended by several high-profile politicians, including Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, and Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina, among others.

The baby shower was a lively event filled with laughter, music, and generous gifts. The attending MPs showered Linet with monetary gifts as they sang and danced together, making the occasion truly memorable.

Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir with her husband Nifty Kim Pulse Live Kenya

The couple’s private life

Despite their public roles, Linet and Kim have kept details about their private life, especially their pregnancy, under wraps.

Many of their fans had been left wondering whether Linet had already given birth or if the baby was still on the way.

However, Kim’s recent post confirmed that they are now proud parents to a beautiful baby girl named Nicole.

