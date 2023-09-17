PHOTOS: Prime CS Mudavadi graces daughter's traditional wedding in Mt Kenya

The wedding ceremony saw the union of Maryanne and lawyer Nyaga Karanja in a traditional Kuara Itara ceremony, a customary practice in the Kikuyu community.

This ritual allows the bride's family to visit the groom's home after the dowry payment ceremony, known as Ruracio, at the bride's residence.

The wedding exuded elegance, with ushers wearing navy blue dresses adorned with golden stripes and buttons, while the groom looked dapper in a brown and cream outfit that complemented his complexion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudavadi and the other guests displayed a variety of attire, ranging from semi-casual African shirts to formal suits, all complemented by white Panama hats featuring a bright blue stripe.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

The reception was a visual delight, with tables adorned with vibrant orange bouquets to match the theme.

Each table featured orange cloths and patterned napkins, adding to the festive atmosphere. Guests had the opportunity to take photographs at a designated section with the initials M & N, symbolizing Maryanne and Nyagah.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the second traditional wedding celebrated by the couple, with the first one held in Vihiga County, Mudavadi's ancestral home.

Maryanne Mudavadi's husband Nyaga Karanja Pulse Live Kenya

Maryanne pursued her studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, graduating with a degree in Psychology.

She also holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management/Personnel Administration obtained from the same institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her impressive career started off at First Assurance where she served as an intern for two months between May and June 2014.

Pulse Live Kenya

Between August and September 2017, Maryanne served as a volunteer at the National Assembly Lady Spouses Association, Kenya (NALSA-K).

She returned to NALSA-K for another two-month stint between August and September 2018 before crossing over to volunteer at the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust (MMFT) for four months.

Her profile on professional social media platform, LinkedIn indicates that she is currently working as a recruiter at Cooperative Bank. A position she has held since January 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Kuara Itara traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya