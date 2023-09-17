The sports category has moved to a new website.

PHOTOS: Prime CS Mudavadi graces daughter's traditional wedding in Mt Kenya

Amos Robi

The Kuara Itara ceremony allows the bride's family to visit the groom's home after the dowry payment ceremony

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday, September 16 graced the traditional wedding of his daughter, Maryanne Mudavadi, in a colourful event held in the Mt Kenya region.

The wedding ceremony saw the union of Maryanne and lawyer Nyaga Karanja in a traditional Kuara Itara ceremony, a customary practice in the Kikuyu community.

This ritual allows the bride's family to visit the groom's home after the dowry payment ceremony, known as Ruracio, at the bride's residence.

The wedding exuded elegance, with ushers wearing navy blue dresses adorned with golden stripes and buttons, while the groom looked dapper in a brown and cream outfit that complemented his complexion.

Mudavadi and the other guests displayed a variety of attire, ranging from semi-casual African shirts to formal suits, all complemented by white Panama hats featuring a bright blue stripe.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding

The reception was a visual delight, with tables adorned with vibrant orange bouquets to match the theme.

Each table featured orange cloths and patterned napkins, adding to the festive atmosphere. Guests had the opportunity to take photographs at a designated section with the initials M & N, symbolizing Maryanne and Nyagah.

This was the second traditional wedding celebrated by the couple, with the first one held in Vihiga County, Mudavadi's ancestral home.

Maryanne Mudavadi's husband Nyaga Karanja
Maryanne Mudavadi's husband Nyaga Karanja

Maryanne pursued her studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, graduating with a degree in Psychology.

She also holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management/Personnel Administration obtained from the same institution.

Her impressive career started off at First Assurance where she served as an intern for two months between May and June 2014.

Maryanne Mudavadi with Nyaga Karanja
Maryanne Mudavadi with Nyaga Karanja

Between August and September 2017, Maryanne served as a volunteer at the National Assembly Lady Spouses Association, Kenya (NALSA-K).

She returned to NALSA-K for another two-month stint between August and September 2018 before crossing over to volunteer at the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust (MMFT) for four months.

Her profile on professional social media platform, LinkedIn indicates that she is currently working as a recruiter at Cooperative Bank. A position she has held since January 2022.

Guests at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Guests at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at her daughter's Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Guests at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Kuara Itara traditional wedding
Guests at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Kuara Itara traditional wedding

