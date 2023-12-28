The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

WATCH: Pastor Ng'ang'a & wife present daughter to her groom in glamorous wedding

Amos Robi

The couple, made a memorable entrance, showcasing their fashion-forward sensibilities.

Pastor Nga'ng'a and wife during daughter's wedding
Pastor Nga'ng'a and wife during daughter's wedding

In a celebration filled with joy and glamour, Grace Neema Wanjiku Maina, the daughter of controversial Neno Evangelism Centre preacher James Ng'ang'a, recently exchanged vows, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The ceremony, held at the Neno Evangelism Centre, seamlessly blended the sacred rituals of matrimony with a touch of modern sophistication.

As the couple stood at the altar, the preacher, who was uniting them, invited the bride's parents to present her for the exchange of vows.

Ng'ang'a, together with his wife Murugi, joyfully walked and held their daughter's hands, dancing delightfully to the altar, radiating smiles that reflected the happiness of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple, made a memorable entrance, showcasing their fashion-forward sensibilities.

READ: My blessings came from Pastor Ng'ang'a's church - Sabina Chege [Video]

Ng'ang'a donned a sophisticated three-piece grey suit, complemented by a sky-blue shirt, a blue tie, a vibrant red hat, and polished black shoes.

His wife opted for an elegant long ivory dress, adorned with a coordinating fascinator and stylish high-heeled shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange of vows between the couple resonated through the hearts of the attendees, affirming their commitment to embark on a shared life's journey.

Wanjiku, a lawyer by profession and an alumna of Daystar University, is poised to continue her legal education at the Kenya School of Law.

Amidst the celebrations, the couple expressed a unique preference for wedding gifts, explicitly stating their desire for monetary contributions over traditional presents.

In an interview with a local publisher, Pastor Ng'ang'a shared his daughter's specific request for monetary gifts, citing concerns about the intentions behind some unconventional presents received during weddings.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism
Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pastor Ng'ang' gives real reason for stepping back from grandson's medical appeal

“Not all people wish you well during your wedding; some people bring funny gifts like tissue papers and sanitary towels.

"My daughter requested people who want to gift her to do it in terms of money,” Pastor Ng'ang'a explained, referring to such gifts as "uchawi gifts" that he wanted to keep away from his family.

The wedding, filled with love, faith, and a touch of contemporary flair, marked the union of two souls, surrounded by the blessings of family and friends.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Pastor Ng'ang'a & wife present daughter to her groom in glamorous wedding

WATCH: Pastor Ng'ang'a & wife present daughter to her groom in glamorous wedding

Sister, let's make 2024 your year: 10 steps to secure that introduction

Sister, let's make 2024 your year: 10 steps to secure that introduction

When to give your child their first mobile phone & how to keep them safe

When to give your child their first mobile phone & how to keep them safe

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

Ombachi's precocious son shows off knife skills chopping carrots [WATCH]

Ombachi's precocious son shows off knife skills chopping carrots [WATCH]

The origin of Boxing Day and why it has nothing to do with fighting

The origin of Boxing Day and why it has nothing to do with fighting

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

5 ways to befriend your neighbours

5 ways to befriend your neighbours

4 signs you are just a second option to her

4 signs you are just a second option to her

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 signs you're her plan B (Source: Shutterstock)

4 signs you are just a second option to her

Rachel Ruto feeds President William Ruto a cake at State House, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto's message to hubby as they celebrate birthday & marriage anniversary

Girl sitting on her desk while using her smartphone [Image: RDNE Stock Project]

When to give your child their first mobile phone & how to keep them safe

Couple not talking

Sister, let's make 2024 your year: 10 steps to secure that introduction