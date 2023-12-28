WATCH: Pastor Ng'ang'a & wife present daughter to her groom in glamorous wedding

The ceremony, held at the Neno Evangelism Centre, seamlessly blended the sacred rituals of matrimony with a touch of modern sophistication.

As the couple stood at the altar, the preacher, who was uniting them, invited the bride's parents to present her for the exchange of vows.

Ng'ang'a, together with his wife Murugi, joyfully walked and held their daughter's hands, dancing delightfully to the altar, radiating smiles that reflected the happiness of the moment.

The couple, made a memorable entrance, showcasing their fashion-forward sensibilities.

Ng'ang'a donned a sophisticated three-piece grey suit, complemented by a sky-blue shirt, a blue tie, a vibrant red hat, and polished black shoes.

His wife opted for an elegant long ivory dress, adorned with a coordinating fascinator and stylish high-heeled shoes.

The exchange of vows between the couple resonated through the hearts of the attendees, affirming their commitment to embark on a shared life's journey.

Wanjiku, a lawyer by profession and an alumna of Daystar University, is poised to continue her legal education at the Kenya School of Law.

Amidst the celebrations, the couple expressed a unique preference for wedding gifts, explicitly stating their desire for monetary contributions over traditional presents.

In an interview with a local publisher, Pastor Ng'ang'a shared his daughter's specific request for monetary gifts, citing concerns about the intentions behind some unconventional presents received during weddings.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Not all people wish you well during your wedding; some people bring funny gifts like tissue papers and sanitary towels.

"My daughter requested people who want to gift her to do it in terms of money,” Pastor Ng'ang'a explained, referring to such gifts as "uchawi gifts" that he wanted to keep away from his family.