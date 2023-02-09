ADVERTISEMENT
Radio presenter Monique Bett expecting baby number 3

Amos Robi

Congratulations Monique and Richard!

Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett
Media Personality Monique Angelyn Bett is expecting baby number three.

The radio presenter shared the news on her social media along with a photo showing off her baby bump.

Accompanied by her husband Richard Bett, the mother of two expressed her joy as she anticipates making an addition to her family.

“Twenty plenty 3. We are thrilled and blessed beyond measure,” Monique wrote on her Twitter page.

Monique and her husband Richard got married in 2016 and have two daughters Aiko Bett Cherono and Zara Chemutai Bett.

Monique Bett expecting baby number 3
Monique now joins the list of celebrities expecting newborns including Vera Sidika, Amber Ray, Carolina Carlz, Muthoni Wa Mukiri and Carol Katrue.

READ: Former Ebru TV presenter lands radio job

Monique Bet's seven year-old daughter Aiko was in January featured on The Kelly Clakrson Show where she displayed her great singing talent.

Asked why she loved singing, Aiko said singing made her free and special.

He father explained that she started singing in the shower and would hum to every song that they played, making them realize that she loves to sing.

7-year-old Aiko Bett Cherono and her dad shine on Kelly Clarkson Show
READ: Ebru TV host welcomes bouncing baby girl

“Since then, we made it normal for us to sing. I play, she sings and we practice together,” Richard explained.

The American TV Star who was in the company of Nick Jonas extended an invite to young Aiko to grace her show.

“I am inviting you. I want you to come on this show. I would love if you would come to sing with me. If you ever want to, I would love to sing with you in this show,” Kelly responded.

Aiko is following on the footsteps of her mother who besides being a radio and TV presenter is also a singer.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Radio presenter Monique Bett expecting baby number 3

