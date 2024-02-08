What happens when Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine's Day? 3 recommendations

For Roman Catholic faithfuls, Episcopalians, Presbyterians, Methodists and Lutherans who observe the Lenten season, it presents a challenge over whether to mark Valentine's or the holy day.

Why Valentine's Day coinciding with Ash Wednesday is a problem for believers

While Valentine's Day isn't an official holiday, it is globally recognised and celebrated by many people through the exchange of gifts like flowers and chocolates and spending quality time with their significant others.

In contrast, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of 40 days of fasting, penitence and abstinence in the run-up to Good Friday. Believers are encouraged to take a break from festivities and observe a solemn period of contemplation and repentance.

The observance also includes cutting off most meats from the diet as believers ponder the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness and faced temptations from the Devil.

Which day takes precedence, Valentine's or Ash Wednesday? - What priests advise

By consensus, priests advise faithfuls to forgo Valentine's and to give prominence to Ash Wednesday. This means attending mass to have the ashes applied to their forehead and spending most of the day in prayer and fasting.

In substitute, here are more recommendations on how to go about this rare occurrence:-