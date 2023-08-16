Winnie Odinga stepped out in her swanky Mercedes Benz GLE 450 during Chef Maliha’s attempt at breaking the world record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon.
Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]
Winnie Odinga's choice of the Sh15 million Mercedes GLE 450 shows her appreciation for luxury and style.
As she left the premises, Winnie encountered a daring boda boda rider who was among the onlookers whose attention was caught by the vehicle.
However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Jacob the boda boda rider, who dared to seize the moment and engage with Winnie.
“Wewe ni msupu sana, photo pekee yake, sijawai kukuona. Winnie, please, moja tu,” he shouted as Winnie rolled down the windows to gesture him to approach.
With a mix of confidence and curiosity, he struck up a conversation with Winnie and requested a selfie with her.
During their interaction, Jacob managed to crack up a laugh from Winnie before she left.
This high-performance SUV offers a combination of elegance, comfort, and advanced technology, making it a desirable vehicle for those seeking a premium driving experience.
The GLE 450 boasts a stylish and modern design, with a sleek profile and bold lines. Its aerodynamic shape not only enhances its visual appeal but also improves fuel efficiency.
Inside the cabin, the GLE 450 offers a luxurious and comfortable environment. It features premium materials, such as leather upholstery and wood trim, creating an upscale ambience.
The seats are designed to provide excellent support and comfort, ensuring a pleasant ride even on long journeys.
