Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

In an interview with a local media house on Tuesday, Winnie stated that she is currently single, for the first time in nine years.

She further elaborated that she is yet to find the right person as they tend to get intimidated by her father, opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The confidence factor

Winnie shared that she is seeking a confident Kenyan man, who has similar qualities to her father.

"I have not found the right person when I meet them, they start by being confident, kidogo kidogo politics, kidogo kidogo baba calls me and they get shocked, I am yet to find that confident Kenyan man," she said.

She explained that the confidence she exudes comes from her father, and she is looking for that sort of confidence in a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that she doesn't mind other cultures but just wants someone who understands her.

"I am still looking, you never know, but especially a Kenyan man. I don't mind other cultures, but just somebody who understands me, " she said.

Winnie Odinga, who has been single for a while now, revealed that she is currently enjoying herself.

She said that she doesn't know how to date as not 'Winnie Odinga,' but rather as just herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She also shared her love for Kenyan musicians such as Khaligraph Jones, Boutross, Wakadinali, Nameless, and Jua Cali and her favorite song, 'Omollo kutoka Bondo'.

Winnie also revealed her love for Kenyan culture and TV shows. Her favorite TV show is Single Kiasi on Showmax, and she also enjoys watching content from her favorite creator, Kalondu Musyimi.

Future plans

Regarding her plans for 2023, Winnie Odinga said that she is focusing on tech. She aims to digitalize the country, provide access to computers, and establish digital labs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, she wants to address tax issues for content creators so that they can have the resources they need to succeed.

"I'm doing digital. I want the country to be digitalized, we need access to computers, I'm working on digital labs, and the tax issues for content creators to go," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya