Winnie Odinga, an East African Legislative Assembly MP, recently revealed that she is still searching for a confident man who can marry her.
Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack
Winnie Odinga revealed that she is currently single for the first time in 9 years
Recommended articles
In an interview with a local media house on Tuesday, Winnie stated that she is currently single, for the first time in nine years.
She further elaborated that she is yet to find the right person as they tend to get intimidated by her father, opposition leader Raila Odinga.
The confidence factor
Winnie shared that she is seeking a confident Kenyan man, who has similar qualities to her father.
"I have not found the right person when I meet them, they start by being confident, kidogo kidogo politics, kidogo kidogo baba calls me and they get shocked, I am yet to find that confident Kenyan man," she said.
She explained that the confidence she exudes comes from her father, and she is looking for that sort of confidence in a man.
She added that she doesn't mind other cultures but just wants someone who understands her.
"I am still looking, you never know, but especially a Kenyan man. I don't mind other cultures, but just somebody who understands me, " she said.
Winnie Odinga, who has been single for a while now, revealed that she is currently enjoying herself.
She said that she doesn't know how to date as not 'Winnie Odinga,' but rather as just herself.
She also shared her love for Kenyan musicians such as Khaligraph Jones, Boutross, Wakadinali, Nameless, and Jua Cali and her favorite song, 'Omollo kutoka Bondo'.
Winnie also revealed her love for Kenyan culture and TV shows. Her favorite TV show is Single Kiasi on Showmax, and she also enjoys watching content from her favorite creator, Kalondu Musyimi.
Future plans
Regarding her plans for 2023, Winnie Odinga said that she is focusing on tech. She aims to digitalize the country, provide access to computers, and establish digital labs.
Furthermore, she wants to address tax issues for content creators so that they can have the resources they need to succeed.
"I'm doing digital. I want the country to be digitalized, we need access to computers, I'm working on digital labs, and the tax issues for content creators to go," she said.
Winnie believes that when people have access to the internet, they can do anything they want to do.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke