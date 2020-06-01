The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 59 new cases of Covid-19, in the last 24 hours after testing 1518 samples.

In a statement to News rooms, CS Kagwe mentioned that 5 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of those who have died of Coronavirus in Kenya to 69.

Out of the 59 news cases, 24 are Females, while 35 are males, with the Youngest being 10 years and the oldest being 76 years.

The positive cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi, 29, Mombasa, 14, Turkana, 6, Busia, 4, Taita Taveta, 2, Kajiado, 2, Kiambu and Kilifi, 1 case each.

The Nairobi cases are from; Ruaraka, 8 (all of them from mandatory quarantine facility), Westlands, 6, Dagoretti North, 4, Langata, 4, Kibra, 3, Embakasi East, Karasani, Kamkunji and Makadara, all have 1 case each.

In Mombasa, the 14 cases are from Mvita, 6, Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu & Changamwe, 2 cases each. In Turkana, all the 6 are at Nadapal Point of Entry.

The number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 stands at 482 after 8 more patients were discharged from Hospital.