Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura on Wednesday announced a cabinet reshuffle following his swearing-in.

In a press address from City Hall, Speaker Mutura announced the reinstatement of Ms Janet Ouko to the Education docket.

"In line with the powers bestowed upon me by the Constitution and the County Governments Act 2012 and in order to support efficient exercise of the county functions, I have today made the following appointments.

"Ms Janet Ouko resumes the office of the County Executive Committee Member for Education, Youth Affairs, Gender, Sports and Culture. Ms Lucia Mulwa is reassigned to Agriculture & Fisheries, Mr Jairus Musumba is appointed as acting County Secretary, Mr Paul Mururi is appointed as acting Chief of Staff and Mr Brian Weke is appointed as a Legal Advisor," Speaker Mutura outlined.

Sonko versus Janet Ouko

Former Governor Mike Sonko and Ms Ouko had a nasty public fallout in September 2019 which resulted in legal action.

Ms Ouko accused Sonko of intimidation and making her work impossible to do as she issued her resignation.

On his part, Sonko accused the newly appointed Education CECM of impropriety and failure to execute her official duties.

Ms Ouko later moved to court on a defamation law suit against Sonko.