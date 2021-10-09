Kikowani was the final resting place for the late KTN Swahili presenter Ahmed Darwesh.

Photos shared on social media showed the late Badi saying prayers beside the grave of the late Darwesh, in what would be one of his final days.

Speaking on the solemn moment, the late Muhsin's younger colleague Ahmed Juma Bhalo stated: "Jana [October 7, 2021] mzee wetu Badi Muhsin alifika maziarani kumuombea Mungu mwanahabari mwenza marehemu Ahmed Darwesh na wengine. Leo Allah amemchukua na yeye. Kweli sote ni marehemu watarajiwa.

"(Yesterday Mzee Badi Muhsin visited Kikowani to offer prayers for the late Ahmed Darwesh and others. Today Allah has taken him too. Indeed we're all going to walk the same path, it's only a matter of time.)," the young Bhalo posted.

Pulse Live Kenya

The late Badi's brother reveled that he also shared a meal with the departed journalist just moments before he passed away in his sleep.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Muhsin had travelled to Mombasa to interview celebrated home chef and mother to journalist Nimrod Taabu, Mama Alice Taabu.

Mama Alice used to host a popular cooking show on KBC in the 90s and has since developed a recipe book titled "Mke Nyumbani".

Condolence Messages

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in mourning the celebrated presenter, remembering Muhsin as a diligent broadcaster who contributed to the development of journalism in Kenya.

President Kenyatta echoed sentiments by various journalists in Kenya who confirmed that he had played a role in mentoring them for the work of news reporting.

The President also celebrated the late Badi's loyalty to his long-term employer, state broadcaster - the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru also termed Mr Muhsin's recent move to rejoin KBC as a testament to his selflessness as an individual.

"Mr Badi Muhsin is a Kenyan household name and television icon who utilized his immense talent as a broadcast journalist to mentor generations of fine broadcasters during his many years at the national broadcaster KBC.