Badi Muhsin visited the grave of late KTN presenter day before his death [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

Kenya mourning the death of veteran KBC broadcaster Badi Muhsin

The late Badi Muhsin during his final days when he visited the grave of the late KTN presenter Ahmed Darwesh
The late Badi Muhsin during his final days when he visited the grave of the late KTN presenter Ahmed Darwesh

Details of the late KBC journalist Badi Muhsin's final days have emerged with credible sources revealing that he made a trip to Kikowani Muslim Cemetery in Mombasa County.

Kikowani was the final resting place for the late KTN Swahili presenter Ahmed Darwesh.

Photos shared on social media showed the late Badi saying prayers beside the grave of the late Darwesh, in what would be one of his final days.

Speaking on the solemn moment, the late Muhsin's younger colleague Ahmed Juma Bhalo stated: "Jana [October 7, 2021] mzee wetu Badi Muhsin alifika maziarani kumuombea Mungu mwanahabari mwenza marehemu Ahmed Darwesh na wengine. Leo Allah amemchukua na yeye. Kweli sote ni marehemu watarajiwa.

"(Yesterday Mzee Badi Muhsin visited Kikowani to offer prayers for the late Ahmed Darwesh and others. Today Allah has taken him too. Indeed we're all going to walk the same path, it's only a matter of time.)," the young Bhalo posted.

KBC Swahili anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo with the late Badi Muhsin
KBC Swahili anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo with the late Badi Muhsin Pulse Live Kenya

The late Badi's brother reveled that he also shared a meal with the departed journalist just moments before he passed away in his sleep.

The late KBC Swahili anchor Badi Muhsin when he said prayers at the late Ahmed Darwesh's grave
The late KBC Swahili anchor Badi Muhsin when he said prayers at the late Ahmed Darwesh's grave Pulse Live Kenya
The late KBC Swahili anchor Badi Muhsin when he said prayers at the late Ahmed Darwesh's grave
The late KBC Swahili anchor Badi Muhsin when he said prayers at the late Ahmed Darwesh's grave Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Muhsin had travelled to Mombasa to interview celebrated home chef and mother to journalist Nimrod Taabu, Mama Alice Taabu.

Mama Alice used to host a popular cooking show on KBC in the 90s and has since developed a recipe book titled "Mke Nyumbani".

Condolence Messages

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in mourning the celebrated presenter, remembering Muhsin as a diligent broadcaster who contributed to the development of journalism in Kenya.

President Kenyatta echoed sentiments by various journalists in Kenya who confirmed that he had played a role in mentoring them for the work of news reporting.

The President also celebrated the late Badi's loyalty to his long-term employer, state broadcaster - the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin who passed away on October 8, 2021
Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin who passed away on October 8, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru also termed Mr Muhsin's recent move to rejoin KBC as a testament to his selflessness as an individual.

"Mr Badi Muhsin is a Kenyan household name and television icon who utilized his immense talent as a broadcast journalist to mentor generations of fine broadcasters during his many years at the national broadcaster KBC.

"He was loyal to the core, steadfast and highly committed to his profession and employer KBC. Mr Muhsin was a true Kenyan trailblazer and role model whose recent return to KBC after years of rest, was an act of selflessness and love for his profession and country," the President eulogised.

