President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the ban on political and social gatherings for another 30 days, even as he eased some of the measures earlier on set, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In his 9th address on the Coronavirus pandemic, President Kenyatta said that gatherings will not be allowed regardless of the nature.

The Head of State noted that restrictions earlier imposed on weddings and funeral attendance will continue to be reinforced for another 30 days, as they asses the Covid-19 situation in country.

President Kenyatta mentioned that bars will only operate on ‘take away’ basis for the same period.

“THAT the prohibition against social and political gatherings, of whatever nature, is extended for a further period of 30 days,” said the President, adding that, “the restriction of the operation of bars to ‘take-away’ only, and the restrictions on the number of persons who can attend weddings and funerals is extended for a further period of 30 days.”

Cessation of movement

During his address, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the directives lifting cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera and other measures put in place will continue to be monitored for the next 21 days, and if the situation worsens, the country will be put on total lock-down.

“Should the situation deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure, it shall be ‘clawed back’. In the next 21 days, we shall study patterns of interactions and the spread of the disease. Any trends that signal a worsening of the pandemic, we will have no choice but to return to the lock-down at zero-option,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

