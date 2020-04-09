Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has reached 184.

On Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported that 5 new cases had been discovered by medics.

"In the last 24 hours we have 308 samples and out of which 5 people have tested positive for the Corona virus. 3 of those diagnosed are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners," CS Kagwe stated.

During the presser, CS Kagwe also called out the jua kali sector, who he said were not adhering to the guidelines of social distancing.

CS Mutahi Kagwe

"Bodaboda operators are not adhering to measures, they are still carrying more than one person. If caught the boda (motor bike) will be impounded," the Health CS warned.

Cases increasing

CAS Mercy Mwangangi had announced that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been conducting mass testing on those under quarantine at various facilities.

By Wednesday, MoH had tested a total of 305 samples, out of which seven people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi at a press conference at Afya House on Sunday, 05 April 2020.

In terms of contact tracing, authorities have a total of 2,004 persons under monitoring, out of which 1,426 have been discharged and 578 are currently on follow up.

As of yesterday, the government had managed to test 5,278 samples from individuals in quarantine.

So far Kenya has 184 positive cases, 12 have recovered while 7 have succumbed to the disease.