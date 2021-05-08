DP Ruto's reaction after the National Assembly passed BBI Bill

In a tweet, DP Ruto showed his disappointment saying, "when the people’s turn comes, they too will vote.”

The DP further said that while it is certain that the Senate will also pass the draft Bill, it is important to ‘respect everyone’s decision and accept democratic outcomes.’

“Being a democracy, the national assembly voted on the Constitution amendment Bill and so will the senate.When the people's turn comes they too will vote and we will march on.We should respect everyone's decision & accept democratic outcomes; all views make us stronger together,” wrote Ruto.

Although there was division in parliament over BBI, the Bill won the approval of a majority of the members of parliament (MPs) in both the Second Reading and Third Reading.

At the Second Reading 320 MPs voted where 235 voted "YES" and 83 voted "NO", while in the Third Reading, 224 MPs approved the Bill while 63 voted to reject the bill.