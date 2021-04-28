There has been division in Parliament over BBI – MP reveals

Speaking on Wednesday, the MP said that since the BBI process began, there are those who have supported it and those who have constantly opposed the document brought about by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

“We can’t sit here and pretend that since the story of BBI began people have been unanimous. There has been division. There are people who have supported the BBI process and supported it all along, and even proposed the bill and supported it. There are also those who have constantly from the very beginning opposed it,” said Pamela.

The Migori County MP went on to say that people should not make a big deal out of the division because it’s a normal thing.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Odhiambo added that Kenya is a democracy and encourages independent thinking, and for this reason, she would not be appalled if there are people opposed to the BBI process.

“Even if there is to be a division in the house, to me I think that is only normal and it’s part of what has been happening because we are talking about a democracy, encouraging independent thinking in Kenya, looking at issues from different perspectives. I’m not surprised that there would be members in the House who would oppose the process,” said Pamela Odhiambo.