Dr Mukhisa Kituyi has deleted his Twitter account, Pulse Live can confirm.
Mukhisa Kituyi deletes Twitter account amidst video scandal
Dr Kituyi has trended on social media for two consecutive days
The former UNCTAD Secretary-General made his unceremonious exit from the social media platform as a video alleged to be of him nude made rounds and went viral.
The handle that was formerly ascribed and verified under his name "Dr Mukhisa Kituyi" went dark with Twitter reporting: "This account does not exist".
Dr Kituyi has remained mum even as his political allies condemned the publication of such a compromising video of the former Member of Parliament (MP).
The circulating video showed a man who appeared to be the former UN envoy stripped to his birthday suit and seemingly asleep.
