Mukhisa Kituyi deletes Twitter account amidst video scandal

The former UNCTAD Secretary-General made his unceremonious exit from the social media platform as a video alleged to be of him nude made rounds and went viral.

The handle that was formerly ascribed and verified under his name "Dr Mukhisa Kituyi" went dark with Twitter reporting: "This account does not exist".

Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Kituyi has remained mum even as his political allies condemned the publication of such a compromising video of the former Member of Parliament (MP).