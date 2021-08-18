Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi finally speaks on his alleged nude Video while on Citizen TV

Appearing on Citizen TV, Kituyi disregarded the video, stating that he is a man of personal integrity and should be judged based on his track record.

The former Secretary-​General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), added that he won’t address the video in question as that will amount to lowering his standards, and the value of the debate regarding his 2022 presidential bid.

“I believe personal Integrity issues are important in the choice of Leaders, across the board. Kenyans should judge me on the basis of my integrity and on how I deal with failed National challenges…I don’t want to lower the debate of my candidature below my neck… The assets I want to bring to this are who is Kituyi? What does he stand for in this country? I will sustain a campaign nationally throughout of dignity and respect even for my opponents” Said Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi.

Kituyi went on to dismiss reports that he issued a statement, blaming his political opponents.

"That is a Manufactured story, I have not given any such statement to any media outlet or any individual whatsoever, that is the truth and that’s what I want to say” noted Mukhisa Kituyi.

The Viral Video

In June, Kituyi was on the spot after his alleged nude video surfaced Online, showing a man who appeared to be the former UN envoy stripped to his birthday suit and seemingly asleep.

At that particular time, Dr Kituyi remained mum even as his political allies condemned the publication of such a compromising video.

DP Ruto's Take

Deputy President William Ruto weighed in, on the video, warning men and women against having “Mpango wa Kando” in reference to the Mukhisa Kituyi’s scandal.

"Kama huko na nafasi ya mpango kamili, uko na haja na mpango na ya kando? Wachana na mpanga ya kando, iko na kisirani mingi. You saw how the other guy found himself in trouble for having a mpango wa kando," DP Ruto said

Mutua's Take

On the other hand, Outgoing KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua also commented on the video in question, saying it’s illegal to make naked videos of other people with or without their approval.

“Making videos of others while naked, with or without their approval, is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

"No film or class of film for public exhibition shall be made without a filming license from the Board." Now you know!” Tweeted Mutua.

In another tweet, Mutua added "Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi is a globally respected intellectual powerhouse and one of Kenya's best leadership brands. He's an elder, a husband and a father. To drag his private moments - real or perceived, into the public is evidence of how low we have sunk as society. SAD!".

In a separate tweet, Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said that Kiuyi hand been set up.