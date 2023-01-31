ADVERTISEMENT
Chebukati responds to Raila after remarks in Jacaranda rally

Amos Robi

Odinga during the Jacaranda rally claimed he had video evidence of Chebukati at his residence during the August 9 elections

Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati
Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati, through his legal team, has threatened in a demand letter to sue Azimio One Kenya leader Raila Odinga after allegations he (Chebukati) went to his house seeking a bribe

While addressing his supporters, Raila claimed that Chebukati and other IEBC commissioners’ paid him a visit at his home and attempted to solicit a bribe from him.

Raila went on to reveal he had CCTV footage supporting his statement threatening to make it public.

Chebukati is now demanding that he receives copies of the footage or else he will sue the former opposition chief.

"If we do not receive the video footage demanded within that period we shall be constrained to institute appropriate adverse but lawful proceedings," part of the letter reads.

Chebukati
On Sunday, Raila said Chebukati and former Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited his home, wondering why they claimed that some people tried to bribe them but they have not said why they visited his home.

Raila said they asked him for something, adding that he had proof.

"Chebukati is saying there are people who tried to bribe him, even his other colleagues Guliye and Molu. I want to ask them what did you come to do at my house? What did they ask me for? I have pictures and if they continue playing I will make them public," he said.

The ODM party leader alleged that the interference has also spilled from state parastatals to one of Kenya’s most profitable companies in telecommunications and questioned who stands to reap the benefits.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi-
“We ask Kenyans to totally reject all these policies and demand that UDA resigns immediately from office. In the next week we are going to continue with these public consultations. Our next stop is Kibra, Kamkunji grounds and after that we head to Machakos.” Odinga added.

Raila is currently in Nigeria and will make a trip to Senegal before he returns to the country and is expected to hold a rally in Kibra.

