ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Raila's Nigeria trip

Amos Robi

Raila flew to Nigeria on Monday, January 30

Raila Odinga and Prof. Makau Mutua in Nigeria
Raila Odinga and Prof. Makau Mutua in Nigeria

Azimio One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has flown out to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Raila is attending the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards to be held in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31. The departure of Odinga was confirmed by the Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM).

“Party Leader Raila Odinga arrived in Abuja, Nigeria today for the 2022 LEADERSHIP conference and Awards to be held tomorrow. He was received by the Director of LEADERSHIP Group, Abraham Nda-Ishaiah and officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Abuja as well as Nigerian govt officials,” Odinga said.

The 14th annual Leadership Conference and Awards is themed; ‘Credible Elections and Economy in Transition.

Raila Odinga in South Africa
Raila Odinga in South Africa Raila Odinga in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Odinga will be expected to talk about free elections as Nigeria prepares to head to the polls.

He was accompanied by Azimio One Kenya spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua and other officials from the Kenya High Commission in Nigeria.

This is the second trip Raila is making in a span of less than one month having flown to South Africa on January 13.

During his visit, Raila held talks with different South African leaders both in government and the private sector.

He also met president Cyril Ramaphosa at his private residence in Johannesburg where discussions on different matters.

Raila Odinga in South Africa
Raila Odinga in South Africa Raila Odinga in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

President William Ruto has responded to claims by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials Wafula Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited Odinga’s home.

Raila claimed he had photos of the meeting and threatened to expose the contents of their discussions.

Speaking during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, President Ruto dared Odinga to answer why he invited Chebukati to his house.

President William Ruto during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023
President William Ruto during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state told the prosecutors that he understood the immense pressure that comes with dealing with political leaders.

He urged the prosecutors to build a legacy that would outlive their terms, by being influenced by the politics of the day.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Raila's Nigeria trip

Details of Raila's Nigeria trip

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang(The Standard)

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time