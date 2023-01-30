Details of Raila's Nigeria trip

Raila is attending the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards to be held in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31. The departure of Odinga was confirmed by the Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM).

“Party Leader Raila Odinga arrived in Abuja, Nigeria today for the 2022 LEADERSHIP conference and Awards to be held tomorrow. He was received by the Director of LEADERSHIP Group, Abraham Nda-Ishaiah and officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Abuja as well as Nigerian govt officials,” Odinga said.

The 14th annual Leadership Conference and Awards is themed; ‘Credible Elections and Economy in Transition.

Odinga will be expected to talk about free elections as Nigeria prepares to head to the polls.

He was accompanied by Azimio One Kenya spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua and other officials from the Kenya High Commission in Nigeria.

This is the second trip Raila is making in a span of less than one month having flown to South Africa on January 13.

During his visit, Raila held talks with different South African leaders both in government and the private sector.

He also met president Cyril Ramaphosa at his private residence in Johannesburg where discussions on different matters.

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

President William Ruto has responded to claims by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials Wafula Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited Odinga’s home.

Raila claimed he had photos of the meeting and threatened to expose the contents of their discussions.

Speaking during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, President Ruto dared Odinga to answer why he invited Chebukati to his house.

The head of state told the prosecutors that he understood the immense pressure that comes with dealing with political leaders.