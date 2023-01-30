Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Raila claimed he had photos of the meeting and threatened to expose the contents of their discussions.

Speaking during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, President Ruto dared Odinga to answer why he invited Chebukati to his house.

The head of state told the prosecutors that he understood the immense pressure that comes with dealing with political leaders.

He urged the prosecutors to build a legacy that would outlive their terms, by being influenced by the politics of the day.

“Yesterday, I was listening to one of our politicians who claimed that members of the IEBC went to his house. He is telling this story five months after the act and he is volunteering the information, which was laced with insinuations that the officials had gone there for something he has not disclosed.

“It begs the question, if it is true, what were these officials doing in his house at your invitation? As a candidate, how did you end up inviting officials of an independent body to his house?” Ruto spoke.

He added that Odinga had an opportunity to bring up evidence of the alleged soliciting of a bribe at the Supreme Court during the hearing of the Presidential Election Petition.

“You have instead chosen to take this big announcement to a political rally. I can see that the job of a prosecutor is really difficult, especially if they have to deal with such,” the head of state added.

Azimio la Umoja claimed that the IEBC officials had visited Odinga's house to solicit a bribe in order to declare him the winner of the presidential contest.

"Chebukati is saying there are people who tried to bribe him, even his other colleagues Guliye and molu. I want to ask them what did you come to do in my house? What did they ask me for? I have pictures and if they continue playing I will make them public,” Raila said during a rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.