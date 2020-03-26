Three new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Kenya as the total tally rises to 31.

In an announcement made by Heath Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Thursday, the additional three cases are from 74 samples that had been taken for testing in various laboratories.

"All the three new confirmed cases are Kenyans, female aged between the age of 30 and 61 years. The three are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Two are from Kilifi, one from Nairobi," said Dr Mwangangi.

The CAS further announced that the 31 cases are spread across five counties which include; Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Dr Mwangangi noted that tracing of contacts of the new patients and those of previous ones continue, adding that so far Government has traced 1029 close contacts to the patients. 126 of these have been discharged after completing the 14 day close monitoring period.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

The new cases come a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced more radical measures to tame the spread of Covid-19 cases.

The president announced a curfew to minimize movement and avoid congregation in large groups effective Friday, 27th March, 2020; daily from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. among other measures.

The Head of State on Wednesday evening mentioned that one patient had recovered which brings the total number to 30 cases plus the three additional ones.