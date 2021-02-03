Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come out to explain why he broke down in tears at a Nairobi Court on Wednesday.

The former Governor told Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti that he had gotten emotional over an incident that took place when he recorded his statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Sonko implied that the assault charges against him were only brought up after he refused to do what the DCI detectives asked him to do.

"At the last point, [the reason] why I was emotional is that when I was at the DCI's office, responding to the summons issued by this court, the officers asked me to withdarw an affidavit I'd filed at the High Court against one Christina Pratt who is the President's sister. When I refused, they brought up those assault charges. For the sake of the court, I thought it is very important to note that," he narrated.