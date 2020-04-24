The Ministry of Health on Friday issued a response following outcry over crowded public gatherings held by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

The two were reprimanded by Kenyans online after photos circulated showing them in public gatherings, which have been discouraged due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Whereas we have registered significant gains due to the measures we have put in place, we have equally noted a degree of complacency slowly creeping back. This, particularly, concerns us. More so, the return of public gatherings in the form of political meetings in parts of the country.

"While the intentions of these gatherings could be noble, like what we saw in Meru and Elgeyo Marakwet, the execution violates our social distancing rules that we have been preaching day in, day out. We wish to remind all Kenyans including our political leaders to desist from undermining the laid down rules and guidelines. I'd like to applaud the media for taking the initiative of highlighting the weak links in this fight, we encourage you to continue shedding light on who is pulling us back," Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman stated.

So far, the country has witnessed two individuals charged with offences relating to the violation of Coronavirus guidelines.

These were Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and Catholic priest Richard Oduor. Both were arrested, arraigned in court and later released on bail.

