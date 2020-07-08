There will be no need for mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving in Kenya from other countries if they do not show flu symptoms.

This was announced on Wednesday by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, who addressed concerns raised over curbing Covid-19.

CS Macharia also reported that only travelers with valid tickets will be allowed in airports when flights resume in August 2020.

"Passengers shall be exempt from quarantine on arrival if their body temps are below 37.5° and they show no COVID-19 symptoms," the Transport CS said.

A section of JKIA

Those flying into Kenya will be required to have Covid-19 free certificates.

More regulations

He also explained that passengers within two rows of suspected case will be quarantined for testing, if found negative they will be allowed to leave, but when the test turns positive, they will be quarantined.

Airlines will not be required to reduce the number of passengers due to strict Covid-19 regulations put in place. According to CS Macharia, passengers will be allowed to be dropped and picked at airports past curfew hours but they must produce boarding passes.

Transport CS James Macharia

As for crew members the Transport CS said they will be exempted from quarantine after a flight if their body temps are not above 37° and there was no suspect COVID-19 case in the flight.

However, they will be required to enter quarantine in case of suspected coronavirus cases.