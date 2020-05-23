Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has said that he has forgiven all those who voted him out as the Senate Deputy Speaker in a heated session on Friday.

In Tweet Kindiki who had served in the position of Deputy speaker for the past three years said “I freely forgive those who have crucified me. I will not harbor any hate. I forgive them without conditions. Thank you”.

Speaking during his ouster in the Senate, Kindiki pointed out that the house was focusing on less important issues at a time the Country is going through a lot.

“I bow in shame to note that we are here today for such an elitist triviality powered by petty, divisive and vindictive politics as the country hurts from the lethal combination of a nearly collapsed economy, a ravaging pandemic, floods…”said Kithure Kindiki .

File Image of Senator Murkomen and Senator Kithure Kindiki.

On Friday 54 senators (Out of 67) voted to kick him out as the senate deputy speaker after being accused of party disloyalty and disrespect to the party leader. The only 7 senators who voted against his removal motion are; Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika, Samson Cherargei, Aaron Cheruiyot Lang’at, Christopher Andrew, Mithika Linturi and Kithure Kindiki

At least 26 of senators from the minority side voted in favour of his removal. Only two, Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula and Nominated Judith Pareno did not cast their votes because they were not in the House.

The decision to dethrone Kindiki was reached as a result of his failure to attend the Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting that was held at State House.