Kakamega, Narok and Mombasa counties have became the latest entrants to the growing list of counties that have passed the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

The three counties unanimously passed the bill during debates held at the chambers on Tuesday morning.

Later in the day more counties went on to pass the Bill with some counties showing signs of dissent for the Bill.

In Nakuru County, for example, 62 MCAs voted to pass the Bill while 11 voted against it with three having been absent for the process.