Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi will spend three more days in police custody after having his day in court.

Mr Saburi was arraigned on Monday before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti with public prosecutors seeking to have him detained for 14 days.

The Kilifi second-in-command was dramatically arrested last week just a day after he was declared recovered from Coronavirus.

The DG will continue his stay at Port Police Station until Thursday when Magistrate Maloti will deliver a ruling on his bail application.

Mr Saburi maintains that he was never directed to stay in quarantine for 14 days when he returned from a trip to Germany, where he is believed to have contracted the infection.

Through his lawyers, he challenged the prosecution to produce evidence on the claim that he violated a self-quarantine directive.