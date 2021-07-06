Lawyer Cliff Ombeta steps in to defend man who shot 2 police, 1 woman at Quivers Lounge

Ombeta presented his client to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday where the suspect was detained.

According to a statement from DCI, the suspect was interrogated by Serious Crime Unit officers.

Mararo is being charged with the attempted murder of Constables Festus Musyoka Kavuthi of Starehe DCI and Lawrence Muturi of the Kasarani Petty Crime Unit as well as a woman identified as Nzisa

"Dickson Njanja Mararo the suspect behind the shooting of two police officers and a woman at Quiver’s Lounge in Kasarani, last Friday, has surrendered to detectives at DCI headquarters.

"The suspect who is currently being grilled by Serious Crimes detectives surrendered today [Monday] afternoon, accompanied by lawyer Cliff Ombeta. A Glock semi-automatic pistol and 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were recovered from the suspect. Mararo will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of attempted murder." the statement outlined.

Love Triangle

While speaking on behalf of his client, Lawyer Ombeta claimed that the police officers provoked his client.

According to the lawyer, the officers were allegedly hitting on his girlfriend and invading her personal space.

Commenting on CCTV footage that was collected from the establishment, Ombeta claimed that the police officers were seen frustrating his client.

"He had been provoked quite a number of times by these police officers who kept hitting on his girlfriend and trying to talk to her. They would even follow her when she went to the toilet. So it reached a breaking point where he had to involve a bouncer. But you can even see from the clip the guys confronting the bouncer and trying to attack my client," he stated.

Cliff Ombeta joining politics

Last week, the lawyer confirmed that he will be going for an elective post in Kisii County come the 2022 General Election.

While confirming that he will be joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, Mr Ombeta announced that he will be going for the Bonchari constituency MP's seat.

The announcement confirms rumours which have been circulating about the lawyer known for criminal defense litigation.

In a past post, Lawyer Ombeta termed Kenya a broken nation, saying that the people who have caused the brokenness are busy forming a coalition for the next general election.

He added that for Kenya to heal, we must stay away from what broke us (Our current leaders).