Meet 11-year-old who read 1,178 books to clinch top reading award

Amos Robi

The reading challenge reached participants across Nairobi, Kisumu, Kiambu, and Mombasa counties.

Racheal Nafula from Little Rock School poses for a photo with her mother and the Deputy Director - Cataloguing, classification, and Distribution, KNLS Betty Kalugho during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.
Racheal Nafula from Little Rock School poses for a photo with her mother and the Deputy Director - Cataloguing, classification, and Distribution, KNLS Betty Kalugho during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.
  • Worldreader and KNLS implement national reading initiative to promote lifelong learning among young Kenyans
  • Top performers included Quintine Owino, Delssa Owino, Ian Olive, and Wesley Joel Mareri
  • The initiative involved the use of BookSmart app, providing access to thousands of free, age-appropriate books

11-year-old Racheal Nafula from Kibera School for Girls, has been honoured with the Mashujaa wa Kusoma award by Worldreader and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS).

Nafula read an impressive 1,178 books in just three months. Her achievement is part of a national reading initiative aimed at cultivating a love for books and promoting lifelong learning among young Kenyans.

The awards ceremony, held at the Maktaba Kuu Building in Nairobi, recognised exceptional young readers and communities committed to literacy as a pathway to empowerment.

The Mashujaa wa Kusoma initiative, launched on 12 July 2024, encouraged children aged 3-12 to read 25 books within three months.

Racheal Nafula from Little Rock School poses for a photo with her trophy as the overall top scholar with 1178 books read earning herself a total of 20,680 points during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.
Racheal Nafula from Little Rock School poses for a photo with her trophy as the overall top scholar with 1178 books read earning herself a total of 20,680 points during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.

This challenge reached participants across Nairobi, Kisumu, Kiambu, and Mombasa counties.

In addition to Nafula, top performers included Quintine Owino with 1,087 books, Delssa Owino with 1,080, Ian Olive with 1,077, and Wesley Joel Mareri with 732 books.

These young readers have been celebrated as reading heroes and embody the programme’s mission to make books accessible and enjoyable for all.

Worldreader, which has reached over 22 million readers globally, joined KNLS in implementing the initiative through resources such as the BookSmart app, a digital library filled with thousands of free, age-appropriate books.

Kids and officials pose for a photo during during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.
Kids and officials pose for a photo during during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.
The app allows children to explore a variety of genres, from adventure stories to African folklore, using mobile phones.

This tool provided a practical means for children to develop reading comprehension and discover the joy of books.

"Ensuring equitable access to digital tools of learning is the first step to empowering our children," remarked Olivia Kimani, Director of Partnerships & Services at Worldreader Kenya.

Dr Charles Nzivo, CEO of KNLS, highlighted the vital role of libraries in fostering a reading culture, saying, "Our libraries are gateways to knowledge. Mashujaa wa Kusoma reflects our commitment to making books accessible to all, whether through physical branches or digital platforms like the BookSmart app."

Kids engage in fun activities during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.
Kids engage in fun activities during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library.

The programme also included parent-child book clubs across county libraries, creating family-centred spaces that reinforce the importance of literacy.

With the programme’s success, Worldreader and KNLS plan to expand it nationwide, aiming to reach more communities across Kenya’s 47 counties.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

