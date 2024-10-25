Meet 11-year-old who read 1,178 books to clinch top reading award

11-year-old Racheal Nafula from Kibera School for Girls, has been honoured with the Mashujaa wa Kusoma award by Worldreader and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS).

Nafula read an impressive 1,178 books in just three months. Her achievement is part of a national reading initiative aimed at cultivating a love for books and promoting lifelong learning among young Kenyans.

Celebrating reading heroes at the Mashujaa wa Kusoma Awards

The awards ceremony, held at the Maktaba Kuu Building in Nairobi, recognised exceptional young readers and communities committed to literacy as a pathway to empowerment.

The Mashujaa wa Kusoma initiative, launched on 12 July 2024, encouraged children aged 3-12 to read 25 books within three months.

Racheal Nafula from Little Rock School poses for a photo with her trophy as the overall top scholar with 1178 books read earning herself a total of 20,680 points during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library. Pulse Live Kenya

This challenge reached participants across Nairobi, Kisumu, Kiambu, and Mombasa counties.

In addition to Nafula, top performers included Quintine Owino with 1,087 books, Delssa Owino with 1,080, Ian Olive with 1,077, and Wesley Joel Mareri with 732 books.

These young readers have been celebrated as reading heroes and embody the programme’s mission to make books accessible and enjoyable for all.

Empowering children through accessible reading resources

Worldreader, which has reached over 22 million readers globally, joined KNLS in implementing the initiative through resources such as the BookSmart app, a digital library filled with thousands of free, age-appropriate books.

The app allows children to explore a variety of genres, from adventure stories to African folklore, using mobile phones.

This tool provided a practical means for children to develop reading comprehension and discover the joy of books.

"Ensuring equitable access to digital tools of learning is the first step to empowering our children," remarked Olivia Kimani, Director of Partnerships & Services at Worldreader Kenya.

Libraries as gateways to knowledge and community hubs

Dr Charles Nzivo, CEO of KNLS, highlighted the vital role of libraries in fostering a reading culture, saying, "Our libraries are gateways to knowledge. Mashujaa wa Kusoma reflects our commitment to making books accessible to all, whether through physical branches or digital platforms like the BookSmart app."

Kids engage in fun activities during the World Readers Awards at Kenya National Library. Pulse Live Kenya

The programme also included parent-child book clubs across county libraries, creating family-centred spaces that reinforce the importance of literacy.