14 dead, several injured in Lodwar - Kakuma road night accident

The accident that happened at 10 p.m involved a camel and a lorry which was ferrying goods and passengers.

According to witnesses, the camel was crossing the road when the lorry which was fast approaching attempted to evade hitting it before it lost control.

The dead include eight women, three men and three children. Several others were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to Lodwar County and Referral Hospital for treatment while the dead bodies were taken to the facility's mortuary.