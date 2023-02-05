ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

14 dead, several injured in Lodwar - Kakuma road night accident

Amos Robi

The injured were rushed to Lodwar County and Referral Hospital for treatment

Accident alert
Accident alert

14 people are feared to be dead in an accident that occurred along the Kakuma along the Lodwar-Kakuma Road in Turkana County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The accident that happened at 10 p.m involved a camel and a lorry which was ferrying goods and passengers.

According to witnesses, the camel was crossing the road when the lorry which was fast approaching attempted to evade hitting it before it lost control.

The dead include eight women, three men and three children. Several others were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to Lodwar County and Referral Hospital for treatment while the dead bodies were taken to the facility's mortuary.

More to follow ...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA swings into action, companies linked to Uhuru allies among 300 under probe

KRA swings into action, companies linked to Uhuru allies among 300 under probe

14 dead, several injured in Lodwar - Kakuma road night accident

14 dead, several injured in Lodwar - Kakuma road night accident

Mama Ngina Kenyatta's bold response after tax evasion claims

Mama Ngina Kenyatta's bold response after tax evasion claims

Plans to arrest and drag me to court coming soon- Babu Owino cries out

Plans to arrest and drag me to court coming soon- Babu Owino cries out

Raila wants Kenya to adopt this new electoral system and overhaul of IEBC

Raila wants Kenya to adopt this new electoral system and overhaul of IEBC

Most young people want quick things and the easy way – Charlene Ruto

Most young people want quick things and the easy way – Charlene Ruto

How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

Uhuru-linked NCBA bank confirms it will pay KRA within a day if directed

Uhuru-linked NCBA bank confirms it will pay KRA within a day if directed

State House announces planned visit by Italian President Sergio Mattarell

State House announces planned visit by Italian President Sergio Mattarell

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,

Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

Raila Odinga

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement