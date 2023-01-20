ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates eagerly await KCSE results announcement

Denis Mwangi

Eager Kenyans are waiting to see whether CS Machogu will announce the best-performing schools.

As the Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, prepares to release the results of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam later today on Friday, January 20, many teachers, students, and their families anxiously await the outcome.

CS Machogu left the Kenya National Examination Council a few minutes past 8:00 am to present the results to President William Ruto at State House before releasing them to the public.

The KCSE exam, which is taken by students in their final year of secondary school, is a crucial step in determining their future educational and career paths.

In 2022 884,263 candidates sat their exams between November and December.

The results not only determine which students will be able to move on to university but also play a role in determining which careers they will be eligible for in the future.

READ: CS Machogu orders action against 2673 headteachers

Despite the challenges the endured, many students and teachers have remained optimistic about the results.

Eager Kenyans are also waiting to see whether the Cabinet Secretary will announce the best-performing schools.

During the release of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in December 2022, he omitted the best-performing schools and students, only revealing the marks of the best candidate.

In the past, the government had a policy of not disclosing rankings, but they subsequently revealed the identities of the best candidates and their corresponding schools.

In 2021, Kenya High School was announced as the best school with a mean score of 10.467, followed closely by Kapsabet Boys with a score of 10.11.

