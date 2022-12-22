ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Machogu explains why top KCPE candidates were not ranked

Denis Mwangi

The 2022 KCPE is the second last national examination of its kind as the government phases out the 8-4-4 curriculum for the competency-based curriculum.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu addressing the media
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu addressing the media

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu explained that the government would no longer announce the ranking of top students in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) to avoid negative competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While releasing the results on Wednesday, December 21, Machogu did not announce the names of the top best performers and schools.

He added that President Wiliam Ruto also agreed with the decision when he presented the results at State House, Nairobi.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

In previous years, while the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) does not rank all candidates, it compiles the top performers and their scores.

Going forward, even for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) which we’ll release next month, there’ll be no ranking. It introduces unnecessary competition, which isn’t necessarily the case when there’s an instrument of measurement,” CS Machogu said.

According to KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere, ranking fuels unhealthy competition and examination malpractices among students and schools.

It doesn’t have merit. I wish we were discussing the quality of education and how exams can be used as a scorecard on the quality. That should be the conversation, like we have generally achieved gender parity in our education and that we have more learners in the average bracket. The tail is becoming shorter,” he said.

We’re raising the stakes (by ranking) and some people feel they must be number one no matter what it takes. Can we bring down the stakes!” Njeng’ere added.

KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere
KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere Pulse Live Kenya

The 2022 KCPE is the second last national examination of its kind as the government phases out the 8-4-4 curriculum for the competency-based curriculum.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

CS Machogu explains why top KCPE candidates were not ranked

CS Machogu explains why top KCPE candidates were not ranked

What to expect when gov't announces results of KPSEA, Grade 6 exam

What to expect when gov't announces results of KPSEA, Grade 6 exam

Ministry takes action on 252 candidates found cheating during 2022 KCPE

Ministry takes action on 252 candidates found cheating during 2022 KCPE

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Ruto to mark his 56th birthday in a similar way as Kibaki did in 2012

Ruto to mark his 56th birthday in a similar way as Kibaki did in 2012

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

11-member committee to scrutinise Governor Mwangaza's impeachment

11-member committee to scrutinise Governor Mwangaza's impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022

No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly