The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

Amos Robi

300 squatters invade Moindabi, Ndabibi, and Kosovo farms in Naivasha Nakuru county

Women planting on a farm
Women planting on a farm

Recent events have raised concerns over the growing invasion of lands in Kenya, with individuals and communities taking over properties they believe are rightfully theirs.

Recommended articles

The most recent incident saw 300 squatters invade Moindabi, Ndabibi, and Kosovo in Naivasha Nakuru County, claiming ownership of the land they were evicted from in 2007.

According to the squatters, they prepared the land from 2002 to 2007 before the government claimed that it belonged to someone else. They argue that it is unfair for individuals to own huge tracts of land while others own none.

"We prepared this land from 2002 to 2007 we cleared it before the government claimed the land was owned by someonelse. Some one comes and owns 300 acres of land, that is not fair," Bernard Korir a squatter said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bernard Korir a squatter in Naivasha
Bernard Korir a squatter in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

As a result, they have vowed not to leave the parcel of land and are urging the government to keep its promise to deal with land cartels.

"We are asking President Ruto to deal with these cartels as he promised, these squatters have no where else to go, we are no declaring war with anyone we just want what is rightfully ours," Samson Kimutai a squatter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, March 27 a group of people invaded the expansive farm associated with the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people
Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

The intruders who were armed cut down trees using power saws and made away with an unknown number of livestock before setting a section of the farm on fire.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga condemned the invasion and called for the protection of private property regardless of their status in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyatta family is yet to speak on the invasion weeks later.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

KRA clarifies reports of revenue shortfall amid cash crunch at Treasury

KRA clarifies reports of revenue shortfall amid cash crunch at Treasury

Armed bandits outsmart police to rescue detained member from hospital

Armed bandits outsmart police to rescue detained member from hospital

Bipartisan talks: Gachagua sets tough condition for Raila ahead of talks

Bipartisan talks: Gachagua sets tough condition for Raila ahead of talks

Inside undercover operation that nabbed child traffickers in Kasarani

Inside undercover operation that nabbed child traffickers in Kasarani

Reprieve for Kenyans as Ruto finally announces when to expect cheaper food prices

Reprieve for Kenyans as Ruto finally announces when to expect cheaper food prices

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

Lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari explains why DJ Brownskin could be charged with felony

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death