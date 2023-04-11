Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

The most recent incident saw 300 squatters invade Moindabi, Ndabibi, and Kosovo in Naivasha Nakuru County, claiming ownership of the land they were evicted from in 2007.

According to the squatters, they prepared the land from 2002 to 2007 before the government claimed that it belonged to someone else. They argue that it is unfair for individuals to own huge tracts of land while others own none.

"We prepared this land from 2002 to 2007 we cleared it before the government claimed the land was owned by someonelse. Some one comes and owns 300 acres of land, that is not fair," Bernard Korir a squatter said.

Pulse Live Kenya

As a result, they have vowed not to leave the parcel of land and are urging the government to keep its promise to deal with land cartels.

"We are asking President Ruto to deal with these cartels as he promised, these squatters have no where else to go, we are no declaring war with anyone we just want what is rightfully ours," Samson Kimutai a squatter said.

Kenyatta family land invaded

On Monday, March 27 a group of people invaded the expansive farm associated with the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Pulse Live Kenya

The intruders who were armed cut down trees using power saws and made away with an unknown number of livestock before setting a section of the farm on fire.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga condemned the invasion and called for the protection of private property regardless of their status in society.

