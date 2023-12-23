4 dead as bus ferrying passengers from Nairobi ploughs through roadside traders

The bus that was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Lodwar via Kitale is reported to have veered off the road and ploughed into roadside vendors who were selling milk.

The accident saw four confirmed dead on the spot with one survivor rushed to hospital with injuries.

Among the dead is a schoolgirl aged 14 years who was buying milk from one of the vendors.

Turkana South Deputy County Commissioner Gideon Ombongi confirmed the incident which was reported at around 7:00 am.

“Four people were killed in the accident including a 14-year-old girl who was purchasing milk at the scene”, the administrator confirmed.

He added that the survivor was rushed to Lodwar County and Referral Hospital with bodies of the deceased moved to the mortuary at the same health facility.

The accident is the latest this month with road safety in focus.

47 passengers cheated death by a whicker and were left nursing injuries following a road accident along the Londiani - Muhoroni Road, Kericho County on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Red Cross Society at Muhoroni-Kericho Road where an accident happened Pulse Live Kenya

The accident involved a 62-seater bus which lost control and landed in a ditch with the 47 taken to Fort Tenan Sub County Hospital by the County Government and EMS Kenya.

According to Kenya Red Cross Society, seven people escaped unharmed.

"Forty-seven injured individuals have been swiftly taken to Fort Tenan Sub County Hospital by the County Government," read the statement by Kenya Red Cross.

"Additionally, seven people escaped unharmed. The scene has been cleared by the Kenya Police," the Kenya Road Cross said in a statement.

Fatal crashes continue to make headlines almost on a daily basis even as authorities talk tough with no significant change in the worrying trend.

A few days earlier on December 18, four people perished in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru Road.