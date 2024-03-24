4 dead, scores rushed to hospital after grisly Saturday night accident

The accident occurred after the driver of the 14-seater matatu lost control of the speeding vehicle.

The matatu veered off the road and overturned at Koroma area on the night of Saturday, March 23.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was carrying excess passengers at the time of the accident, raising pertinent questions on adherence to road safety measures with traffic police along major roads to enforce the same.

The bodies of the casualties were moved to nearby morgues, with the injured taken to hospital.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident.

Increase in road accidents, casualties and tough talk

Despite tough talk from government agencies and Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, a sharp increase in fatal road accidents has been reported in the country with the number of casualties increasing by the day.

Pulse Live Kenya

CS Murkomen recently issued a comprehensive statement outlining the government's stance and proactive measures to enhance road safety.

The statement follows a series of devastating accidents, including one involving a Kenyatta University bus and a truck near Voi that resulted in 11 student fatalities, and several other incidents that have claimed lives and caused numerous injuries nationwide.

CS Murkomen expressed deep condolences to the affected families and vowed that investigations by state agencies are underway to establish the causes and take appropriate actions.

He urged all stakeholders and road users to observe traffic laws and regulations, and maintain discipline and safe road practices, noting that there is a shared responsibility for road safety.

"We have finalised the drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing safety in the transportation of our children," he said.

"Having consulted with my Interior and National Coordination colleague, Prof Kithure Kindiki, we are going to establish a mechanism where the previous directive to remove NTSA from enforcement will be vacated and a collaborative regime between NTSA and NPS will be put in place for a more efficient enforcement.

"You will be seeing a return of the NTSA working with traffic police to enforce traffic safety on our roads as soon as possible," Murkomen stated.