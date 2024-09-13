4 dead, several trapped as sewer line excavation collapses in Shauri Moyo

- Four individuals confirmed dead, three rescued
- Rescue operation ongoing with emergency response teams involved
- Kenya Red Cross confirms rescued individuals receiving treatment in hospital
The Kenya Red Cross issued a statement confirming that the rescued individuals were receiving treatment in hospital.
Tragedy has struck Shauri Moyo Estate in Nairobi after a sewer line excavation collapsed, leading to the deaths of four individuals.
The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, September 13, to which emergency response units quickly jumped in.
The National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson, Dr Resila Atieno Onyango, confirmed the grim news, stating that emergency response teams are still working tirelessly to save those feared trapped under the debris.
“We have so far retrieved four bodies from the scene following the sewer line collapse,” said Dr Onyango.
The incident
According to reports, the victims were in the process of excavating a sewerage line when the ground caved in.
Dr Onyango explained the tragic situation further: “They were excavating a sewerage line when it collapsed. We have lost four while three have been rescued.”
Rescue efforts underway
As of the time this story was going up, two people had been successfully rescued by members of the community, with six others feared to be trapped.
Teams from the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, Kenya Red Cross, the National Police Service, and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Ambulance have been deployed to aid in the rescue operation.
"Three individuals have been rescued and taken to Mama Lucy Hospital, thanks to a joint operation involving the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, NMS Ambulance, Kenya Red Cross, and Kenya Police,” said the Kenya Red Cross