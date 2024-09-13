4 dead, several trapped as sewer line excavation collapses in Shauri Moyo

Tragedy has struck Shauri Moyo Estate in Nairobi after a sewer line excavation collapsed, leading to the deaths of four individuals.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, September 13, to which emergency response units quickly jumped in.

The National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson, Dr Resila Atieno Onyango, confirmed the grim news, stating that emergency response teams are still working tirelessly to save those feared trapped under the debris.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have so far retrieved four bodies from the scene following the sewer line collapse,” said Dr Onyango.

The incident

According to reports, the victims were in the process of excavating a sewerage line when the ground caved in.

Dr Onyango explained the tragic situation further: “They were excavating a sewerage line when it collapsed. We have lost four while three have been rescued.”

Policespokesperson, Resila Atieno Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue efforts underway

As of the time this story was going up, two people had been successfully rescued by members of the community, with six others feared to be trapped.

Teams from the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, Kenya Red Cross, the National Police Service, and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Ambulance have been deployed to aid in the rescue operation.

The Kenya Red Cross issued a statement confirming that the resuced indivinduals were receiving treatment in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT