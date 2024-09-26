The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Traffic alert: 9 Major Nairobi roads to be closed on Sunday for major race

Amos Robi

These closures will ensure the safety of participants and prevent traffic disruptions on the race route.

A road closed sign on a suburban street
A road closed sign on a suburban street
  • Event will run from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with extensive road restrictions
  • Route includes Langata Road, Nairobi West, and Mombasa Road, impacting key areas
  • Traffic disruptions expected near the Nairobi West and Langata areas

A series of road closures in Nairobi has been announced ahead of the Jubilee Insurance 'Live Free' race, set to take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

The event will run between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., with significant road restrictions in place to accommodate the race.

The organisers have released a comprehensive route map showing the roads that will be closed during the event.

Key roads affected include:

  1. Lang'ata Road
  2. Bunyala Road
  3. Haile Sellasie Avenue upto NHIF
  4. Uhuru Highway (Haile Sellasie Avenue to Nyayo Stadium)
  5. Madaraka roundabout
  6. Southern bypass (Langata entry from Ngong Road & from Mombasa Road)
  7. Nairobi West to Madaraka roundabout
  8. Masaba Road to Bunyala Road
  9. Donbosco roundabout to Hill park hotel
An AI-generated image of a road sign indicating that the road is closed
An AI-generated image of a road sign indicating that the road is closed An AI-generated image of a road sign indicating that the road is closed Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

The race will follow a 10-kilometre course, with participants required to complete four laps. The route will take racers from Langata Road through Nairobi West, passing Muhoho Avenue and Ngong Road before returning to Langata Road.

“The route includes Langata Road, Nairobi West, and Mombasa Road, impacting several key areas,” the organisers mentioned in their announcement.

Traffic will be affected around the race's start and finish line, with particular disruptions expected near the Nairobi West and Langata areas.

Motorists and commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternative routes, as the road closures will be in effect during the early hours of the morning, continuing until the race concludes after midday.

Public transport routes that traverse the affected areas are also likely to experience delays, and those commuting during the event should anticipate potential detours.

File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route]
File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

Final preparations are underway to ensure the event runs smoothly. Medical services and security personnel will be available along the race route, and volunteers will assist with race logistics and traffic management.

Motorists, residents, and commuters are urged to take note of the road closures and plan their travel accordingly to minimise inconvenience.

Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

