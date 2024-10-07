Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has landed a new role just months after being dismissed from his Cabinet position by President William Ruto.

Namwamba, who previously headed Kenya's sports docket, has been appointed President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, a partnership formed between his law firm, Ababu Namwamba Attorneys-at-Law, and the Chinese Jingsh Law Firm.

Fostering Africa-China legal collaboration

The Africa-China Legal Alliance aims to enhance legal frameworks, dispute resolution mechanisms, and bilateral cooperation between Africa and China.

As the new President of this Alliance, Namwamba is set to play a key role in addressing legal issues arising from the growing ties between the two regions.

The initiative is expected to focus on a wide range of matters, including business disputes, trade regulations, and legal representation in both African and Chinese courts.

CS Ababu Namwamba during a Cabinet meeting at State House on July 18, 2023

Namwamba expressed his excitement about the opportunity, emphasising the importance of justice on the global stage.

Taking to social media, he wrote, "Justice is a universal language, and the globe is the pinnacle stage for its grandest manifestation. World, our oyster."

Formalising the partnership

To officially solidify this partnership, Namwamba will travel to China in the coming days. He shared his enthusiasm for this new venture, highlighting the potential impact of the collaboration.

"Honoured to accept the position of President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, inspired by the ground-breaking joint work of Ababu Namwamba Attorneys-at-Law and Chinese Jingsh Law Firm. Travelling to China shortly to formalise this historic partnership," he announced on social media.



The move is expected to significantly bolster legal cooperation between Africa and China, a relationship that has seen rapid growth in economic and political ties in recent years.

From politics to law

Namwamba’s new position comes shortly after his dismissal as Sports Cabinet Secretary in July, following anti-government protests.

His removal from office had marked a sudden turn in his political career, but the seasoned lawyer seems to be finding new avenues to make an impact.

